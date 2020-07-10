Xavier Worthy (Photo: 247Sports)

Fresno (Calif.) Central East wide receiver Xavier Worthy committed to Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class on Friday via Instagram.

Michigan and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, as Worthy's primary recruiter, outbattled the likes of Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia and LSU for the four-star prospect.

The 6-1, 160-pound Worthy caught 54 passes for 992 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Michigan now has 20 commitments in the 2021 class and three receivers as Worthy joins four-star Cristian Dixon of Santa Ana, California, and Markus Allen of Clayton, Ohio.

