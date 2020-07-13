Michigan receiver Nico Collins apparently has ascended to No. 1 jersey status.

In his recent Instagram story, Collins has a photo of a graphic with a VHS "Michigan home video" tape featuring a cover photograph of Collins wearing the No. 1 and the words: "It's Going to be a Movie." Collins has worn No. 4 during his career.

Collins decided to return to Michigan for his final year this fall instead of heading to the NFL. He played in 12 games last season and was second in receiving behind Ronnie Bell's 758 yards. Collins had 37 catches for 729 yards and caught a team-best seven touchdowns.

In an Instagram story, Nico Collins is wearing the No. 1 jersey. (Photo: Instagram)

The No. 1 jersey has been at Michigan by some of its very best receivers, including Braylon Edwards, Michigan's all-time leading receiver with 3,541 yards (2001-2004), Anthony Carter, who is second on the list with 3,076 yards (1979-1982) and David Terrell, fifth in receiving with 2,317 yards (1998-2001), as well as Derrick Alexander.

Last week Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a tweet that when NFL Combine scout grades were leaked "Nico Collins was one of (the) highest rated seniors" and said he's been on top of the Senior Bowl board for months.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis