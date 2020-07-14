The Wolverines may have been late to the party when it came to the recruitment of 2021 prospect Angelo Brizzi, but they’re still hanging around.

Brizzi, a three-star point guard from Warrenton (Virginia) Highland, included Michigan in his top eight schools, which he announced in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Angelo Brizzi (Photo: 247Sports)

The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder is ranked the No. 117 overall recruit in the 2021 class, as well as the 19th-best point guard and No. 4 prospect in Virginia by the 247Sports composite. He also included Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Dartmouth, Davidson, Northwestern and Villanova among his final choices.

After averaging 20.3 points and 6.6 assists per game during his junior year at Highland, Brizzi mostly held mid-major offers. But his recruitment took off in April, when he received offers from Villanova, Georgetown, Cal, Virginia Tech and LSU. Michigan, Wake Forest and Arizona followed suit the next month, with the Wolverines offering on May 8.

In an interview with Rivals last month, Brizzi spoke about what stood out about Michigan.

“I love talking to Coach (Juwan) Howard and Coach (Phil) Martelli,” he told Rivals, which has him ranked as a four-star recruit. “The one thing about Coach Howard is he’s such a great person to talk to. This year they were really good and got up into the top of the rankings. The fact they were that good in his first year says a lot.”

Brizzi added his plan was to start narrowing down his offers in the summer and make his college decision in the fall. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting things down, he might have to make some adjustments.

“I know that I’m looking for a program with great culture where I connect with coaches and like the campus,” he told 247Sports in May. “I’ll go anywhere, near or far.”

In addition to Brizzi, Michigan has made the top five for Matthew Cleveland, a four-star guard from Georgia, and the top seven for Chet Holmgren, a five-star center from Minnesota.

The Wolverines have at least two available scholarships remaining for their 2021 recruiting class after receiving verbal commitments from four-star guard Kobe Bufkin, four-star wing Isaiah Barnes and three-star forward Will Tschetter.

