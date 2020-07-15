The Detroit News' top 25 returning Big Ten football players in 2020
Go through the gallery as James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the top 25 Big Ten players returning for the 2020 season, including Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24). Players are listed alphabetically.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: Bateman teamed up with Tyler Johnson to form one of the nation’s top receiving tandems last season. He earned All-Big Ten and All-America honors after catching 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns, with the latter two statistics setting a sophomore program record. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder excels down the field, in traffic and after the catch, as evidenced by his 20.3 yards per reception. With Johnson moving on to the NFL, Bateman will be the go-to option in Minnesota’s passing attack.
David Bell, WR, Purdue: The Big Ten's freshman of the year wasted little time making an impact with the Boilermakers a year ago, hauling in a 49-yard touchdown reception for his first collegiate catch. By the end of the season, Bell recorded eight total touchdowns, tallied 1,035 receiving yards and finished with 86 catches, which tied for the most in the conference. He'll look to build off a stellar first year where he posted six 100-yard receiving games and averaged a league-best 7.2 receptions per contest.
Journey Brown, RB, Penn State: Brown got off to a slow start in 2019 before ending the season on a tear. Over the final five contests, he ran for 593 yards and nine touchdowns, highlighted by his 202-yard, two-score performance against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Even though the closing stretch accounted for a large chunk of his season totals, Brown is explosive (eight rushes of 30-plus yards) and averaged a whopping 6.89 yards per carry, the fifth-best mark ever by a Nittany Lion.
Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin: Burrell thrives in coverage and his playmaking skills are among the best at his position. Over the past two seasons, he has accumulated a coverage grade that ranks among the 10 best in all of college football, according to Pro Football Focus. Last year, Burrell was targeted 25 times in coverage and allowed only 10 receptions while tallying six pass breakups and three interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks will likely try to avoid throwing in his direction in 2020.
Elijah Collins, RB, Michigan State: There weren’t many bright spots for the Spartans on offense last season, but Collins was one of them. The University of Detroit Jesuit product emerged as a workhorse back and carried the rock 222 times for 988 yards, a rushing total that ranked fourth in the Big Ten. After falling 12 yards short of becoming Michigan State's first 1,000-yard rusher since Jeremy Langford in 2014, Collins appears poised to shoulder the load again.
Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State: Davis moved into a full-time starting role at right guard in 2019 and established himself as one of the top interior linemen in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit on 459 pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow a quarterback hurry in five of 14 games. He also graded out as one of the top five run-blockers at his position, per PFF. The consensus All-American will headline what should be one of the nation's best offensive lines.
Keith Duncan, K, Iowa: Duncan set a program and Big Ten single-season record with 29 field goals in 2019, a mark that was tops in the nation and ranks sixth all-time in the NCAA. On top of that, he connected on 85.3% of his field-goal attempts, had 14 makes come from at least 40 yards, and trailed only Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in points scored per game by conference players. He's quite the weapon for a team to have at its disposal.
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: Fields, a Georgia transfer, starred in his first season with the Buckeyes, completing 67.2% of his passes for 3,273 yards, rushing for 484 more and recording 51 total touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in Big Ten history with 40 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in the same season, and his 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio was tops in the country. After finishing third in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting, Fields is among the favorites to win it this year.
Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern: The fifth-year senior has earned All-Big Ten honors throughout his stay in Evanston and, at one point, was viewed as a potential first-round pick. But after posting two straight 100-tackle seasons, his numbers regressed and he "only" recorded 89 tackles with two forced fumbles in 2019. Despite the down year — by his standards — Fisher is a premier inside linebacker who will once again anchor the middle of Northwestern's defense.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State: The 6-foot-5, 259-pounder has drawn comparisons to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski and for good reason. He’s mobile. He’s a mound of muscle. And he can score. In just two seasons, Freiermuth has already tied the program record for touchdowns scored by a tight end with 15 and has cracked the top 10 on the Nittany Lions' all-time list for touchdown receptions. He's rated the top tight end prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: The former Dearborn Divine Child standout broke out last year as a sophomore and showed a knack for getting into the backfield. He tallied 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles to go along with 46 pressures and 28 run stops. Hutchinson is the Big Ten's highest-graded returning edge defender, per Pro Football Focus, and is expected to be one of Michigan's main defensive contributors.
Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa: The Detroit Renaissance alum has been an impact player for the Hawkeyes since earning the starting left tackle job in 2017, and he likely would’ve left early for the NFL if he hadn’t suffered a knee injury in the season opener last year. Despite missing three games and never playing above 70% when he returned to action — an admission he made to reporters after the season — he still earned All-Big Ten honors. If Jackson can stay healthy, it’s not difficult to believe he could become Iowa's next All-American lineman.
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue: There aren't many players who are as electric and versatile as Moore. In 2018, he led all of college football with 37 broken tackles on 114 catches, per Pro Football Focus, and set a program record with 2,215 all-purpose yards as a dynamic pass-catcher, ball carrier and kick returner. Despite being undersized (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) and coming off an injury-ruined season, he's still one of the top offensive threats in the country.
Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota: In his first full season as a starter last year, Morgan completed 66% of his passes for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns, all single-season program records. On top of that, he earned the eighth-best passing grade and produced the second-highest pressured passing grade — trailing only No. 1 pick Joe Burrow — in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. That bodes well for Morgan and the Golden Gophers moving forward.
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: Defenders had trouble keeping up with the speedy Olave, who led the Buckeyes with 849 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions a year ago. According to Pro Football Focus, he generated at least two steps of separation on 57% of his targets thrown 10-plus yards down the field, which was the highest rate among all receivers. With fellow pass-catchers K.J. Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack all gone, Olave is primed to put up even bigger numbers.
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State: Parsons made an immediate impact as a freshman, but he took his play to another level as a sophomore when he recorded 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles. He was the highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus in 2019 and is one of only five Power Five linebackers who had at least 75 tackles and less than 10 missed tackles. Simply put, the consensus All-American is a difference-maker and can do it all at his position.
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan: Paye debated leaving early for the NFL before deciding to return to Ann Arbor for his senior year. That was good news for the Wolverines — and bad news for whoever must face him. He was a stalwart up front as a junior, recording 50 tackles with a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, and opponents will be hard-pressed to limit his disruptive ways on the edge.
Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana: Philyor is one of three 1,000-yard receivers returning to the Big Ten this season. He caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns, becoming just the seventh Hoosier to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. Philyor already owns the program mark with five double-figure catch games and ranks 15th in career receptions (126) and 20th in career receiving yards (1,572). With a strong senior season, he could end his career as one of the program’s most productive wideouts.
Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin: In his first season as a starter, Sanborn racked up 80 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and three pass breakups. His real value, though, was against the pass. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 37.4 passer rating on balls thrown his way and recorded 23 pressures on 83 pass rushes. With fellow linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr no longer around, more responsibility will be placed on Sanborn's shoulders.
Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana: Scott has been a steady force for the Hoosiers, notching at least 1,000 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns each of the past two seasons. Last year, he ranked in the top 10 in the conference in rushing yards per game (fourth; 76.8), rushing scores (fifth; 10) and all-purpose yards per game (10th; 96) despite missing the final two games due to injury. There’s a good chance Scott will finish even higher in those categories in 2020.
Antjuan Simmons, LB, Michigan State: The Spartans' defense has been stingy year in and year out. If that trend is going to continue, Simmons is going to play a major role in making it happen. The Ann Arbor native tallied a team-best 90 tackles with 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble last season, and will be relied upon even more in his final year with several key pieces no longer in the fold.
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern: The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder isn’t exactly a household name, but he’s arguably one of the top tackles in college football. In 2019, Slater shifted from right tackle to left tackle and excelled, particularly in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only five quarterback hurries and one quarterback hit in 355 pass-blocking snaps last year.
Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan: After his first two years were spent contributing primarily on special teams, Thomas stepped up, earned a starting role on defense and delivered last season. He had 38 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions. More impressively, he shined in the team's press-man scheme and allowed a 53.3 passer rating in coverage in that alignment, per Pro Football Focus. He'll highlight a promising secondary that also features Daxton Hill and Brad Hawkins.
Cole Van Lanen, OT, Wisconsin: Van Lanen didn't have the same type of success in 2019 as he did in 2018, when he graded out as the top-ranked offensive tackle. He had his blemishes in pass protection (allowed six hurries, five sacks and four quarterback hits), but he still effectively paved the way for Wisconsin's backs. While the Badgers hope he can get back to his 2018 form, his strength as a run-blocker will still be a key ingredient in their winning formula.
Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State: The Buckeyes have churned out first-round draft picks at defensive back in recent years and Wade appears to be next in line. He played primarily in the slot alongside cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette — two first-rounders — and was productive, collecting 57 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions over the past two seasons. With Okudah and Arnette in the NFL, Wade will move to the outside and become the face of Ohio State's new-look secondary.
    When the University of Michigan shut down all on-campus activities, including sports, in mid-March because of the COVID-10 pandemic, Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo packed his bags and headed home to his family in Aberdeen, Scotland.

    Ojabo, who is Nigerian-born and moved with his family to the northeast coastal city in  Scotland in 2007, carries a passport from the United Kingdom. Because of the United States’ international travel ban, he’s been unable to return to Ann Arbor to join his teammates, who have been on campus going through voluntary workouts the last several weeks.

    He shared a message of frustration Tuesday night on Twitter: “Sucks being locked out the country and away from my teammates – seems like a never ending dream at this point! miss my brothers man”. He then retweeted that message with another: #FreeJabo, along with a laughing emoji. That hashtag has been an inside joke between Ojabo and his Michigan teammates while he’s waited to get back to this country.

    In an early morning phone interview with The Detroit News on Wednesday, Ojabo said to keep himself focused on returning to Ann Arbor to prepare for the football season – the Big Ten last week announced its member teams will play a league-only schedule – he has not allowed himself to get too comfortable all this time in Scotland.

    “You would think I’m lying, but I’m living out of my suitcase,” Ojabo said, laughing. “If they say, ‘Come on,’ I wash whatever I need and literally just zip it up. I haven’t unpacked to this day. That’s how we’ve really been waiting. It’s no joke.

    “I thought I was only going to be home for two or three weeks. Then quickly weeks turned into a month, turned to two months, turned to three months. This whole time, I’m thinking, ‘Maybe I could catch a break, catch a flight.’ Nothing. I’ve done it this way for my mental state. The second I unpack and get comfortable – this is me trying to not get too attached to being home.”

    It was an easy decision in March to leave the U.S. to return to Scotland, but he believed the trip would be brief.

    “As soon as we got signs the whole world was going to shut down, I was like, ‘Nah, I can’t be stuck in America, I need to be with my family,’” said Ojabo, who turned 20 on May 17, the first time in four years he was able to celebrate with family. “I only get to go home once a year. Last year I didn’t go home at all. I was away from home a year. So I was like, ‘Nah, there’s no way I’m going to be stuck (in the U.S.) My whole family is going to be there without me, not knowing when I’ll be back, not knowing if there’s even going to be a season.’”

    International connection

    Ojabo has no idea when he will be able to return. Michigan will begin preseason workouts on July 24. He has spoken to officials at both Embassies to find out how he can return and has consulted with travel agencies. He thought maybe he could fly to Canada and then enter the country, but the latest option presented was flying to Australia, where he would have to self-quarantine for 14 days, and then fly to the U.S.

    “I don’t really feel like going to Australia to chill there on my own for two weeks,” he said, laughing. “It’s just crazy and confusing. Michigan has tried to help, but it’s above all of us. There’s nothing we can do. We’ve explored everything.”

    Ojabo has managed to stay engaged with his teammates and coaches, although he’s nearly 4,000 miles away and five hours ahead. He said defensive line coach Shaun Nua has been in constant contact.

    “Coach Nua has been my biggest supporter,” Ojabo said. “I really don’t know where I’d be without him, because he’s constantly checking on me. You know coaches are busy and have their own lives, but the way he looks after me and checks up on me, it’s almost like I’m one of his, and I really appreciate that.”

    He is self-motivated and wakes up early, around 5 a.m. and works out. He pushed himself, but Ojabo said it’s just not the same as being in the weight room with Michigan strength coach Ben Herbert.

    “There’s a difference between getting yelled at by coach Herb and then trying to motivate myself to finish a rep,” Ojabo said. “For me, that’s not hard, but it’s a different feeling. Usually when coach Herb is looking, and I’m in his presence, there’s that feeling of wanting to do five extra reps, as opposed to just finishing the drill.

    “When I’m here, I’ll finish the drill easy. But when I’m in that environment just being around my brothers, being around my teammates, I want to do more. I just want to grow with them. It’s healthy competition because at the end of the day I know only 11 people can be on that field. I’m blessed with a good work ethic, so I don’t really need anybody to just keep on me every time. I’ve got that on my own, but there’s nothing that beats just being around my brothers.”

    While his teammates work out at 3 p.m. here, it’s 8 p.m. in Scotland, and Ojabo’s day is winding down. On the days the players run, he will send in clips from his workout, but the other days he goes through the workouts with them via a Zoom video connection.

    “It’s just another one of the difficulties I’ve got go through,” Ojabo said. “It’s all just part of the story. That’s what coach Nua has instilled in me. Instead of thinking of it as an obstacle, ‘Oh, another thing is happening,’ just think of it as, ‘I have my expectations, I have my goals, my dreams, it’s all slowly unfolding before my eyes, but at the end of the day, all the bumps in the road, who would ever thought I’d be complaining about being locked out to go back to my team to play football, when I went to America for soccer?’

    “I’ve got to think of it that way. It’s all about mindset. It’s all part of this story, because what Scottish dude do you know plays Division I football? It doesn’t even sound right coming out of my mouth. This journey, man. My story from Scotland to basketball, to soccer, to football, to getting locked out of the country, I’m going to write a book. It’s already writing itself. It’s so frustrating to think about it, because I was obviously anticipating stepping into a bigger role (at Michigan). I didn’t play last year (as a freshman) and this is kind of bummer to be stuck and locked out from even showing them I’ve got what it takes.”

    The journey to football

    Ojabo’s journey to football has been fascinating. He left Scotland to attend Blair Academy, a boarding school in New Jersey, beginning his sophomore year. He played soccer and basketball, and ran track – he won the 2018 state championship in the 100-meters with a time of 10.93. He picked up football for the first time as a junior. Ojabo was a two-year starting defensive end and the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder arrived at Michigan last year and was named the defensive scout team player of the year.

    “One of my biggest obstacles was learning the game of football,” Ojabo said. “I just started playing and the contact and everything was new. Soccer players aren’t used to it. With my speed, I was able to fall into a pass-rushing role (at Michigan), but with (Josh) Uche being there, our main guy, I was able to learn. The same thing with mindset, I could have easily been like, “Man, I could play. Why aren’t they playing me?’ Honestly, I did feel that way, because I feel like I’m a pretty damn good pass rusher. I felt that way, but at the same time, Uche didn’t play until this third year, and now he got drafted in the second round (of the NFL Draft by the Patriots), so who am I to rush the process the first year? Who am I to get scared that my second year might not go as planned due to COVID? Uche put in that work, and at the end of the day, it got noticed, so why not me?"

    While at home with his parents, Victor and Ngor, Ojabo said he has benefited from his mother’s cooking and has gotten leaner eating so much good food.

    “My weight has been well taken care of,” he said, laughing.

    Sometimes he plays soccer with his friends, and that helps maintain his footwork.

    “I’m not tooting my horn, but the reason I’m good at picking up stuff early, I’m a multi-sport athlete,” he said. “I’ve learned to control a ball proficiently with my feet. I can control it on my head. I can shoot a basketball. I can dunk. So jumping, running, foot control, hand-eye coordination, all of that and then track. From that, football. I can apply all those.

    “The only thing missing, I promise you, when I get used to the contact and actually know – I didn’t even know what a hashmark was – so when I get this really down, by God’s grace, it’s going to be scary. I’m looking forward to it to see what happens when all this gets done. I don’t really reflect on stuff like this, but to pick up a sport in two, three years, I don’t think about it that way. I just think work, work, work. I  hate not knowing things. Why is this happening? They would tell me, ‘This block is about to happen.’ I didn’t know why, I just did it. When I figure out the why, I promise you, it’s going to be scary.”

    Ojabo said he’s living in a “fairy tale” at home. He looks out of his window and sees mountains. He wants, however, to be looking out of his window in Ann Arbor and seeing Michigan Stadium.

    “The longer I stay over here, it’s only going to impact me in terms of what I could be doing there,” he said. “It’s just in my best interests to get there as soon as possible when there’s any opening to return.”

    He said he spends a lot of time thinking. Ojabo doesn’t know if there will be a season, but he knows he wants to be here with his teammates. He has mostly been upbeat, but there are times, like Tuesday night, when he had to share his frustrations.

    “That’s the only way because I could have been down bad,” Ojabo said of maintaining a positive approach. “There are a lot of ways I could have taken this, but I keep telling myself, ‘Come on, it’s going to be worth it.’ At the end of the day, I’ve seen it, I’ve been there for a season. The people that got to play, there’s no better feeling than playing in front of 110,000 people, and just knowing you’re part of it.”

