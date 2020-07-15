If Michigan is able to have fans at Michigan Stadium this fall for the reduced Big Ten-only schedule, tickets will be sold on an individual game basis and limited to students and current season-ticket holders. There will be no sales to the general public.

The UM athletic department on Wednesday announced if there is a 2020 football season, Michigan Stadium capacity will be reduced or games could be held without fans because of COVID-19. If Michigan were to play today, there would be no fans allowed because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to extend the state of emergency through Aug. 11.

Michigan Stadium will have students and season-ticket holders only if fans are permitted. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

This is not a stunning revelation considering it has long been suggested that if a season takes place, attendance would be severely restricted.

“How many fans we’ll have in the stadium? I can tell you it won’t be normal,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told reporters last month. “We won’t have 110,000 people in Michigan Stadium this year. “Will it be 50 percent or 30 percent or 20 percent or 10 or zero, I’m not sure. That will be a combination of listening to our public health officials knowing what our stadium capacity can handle given the direction that is put out by the governor’s office. It all depends.”

Last week the Big Ten announced its member schools will play a conference-only schedule if there is a season. A final determination has not yet been made and with that a decision regarding how many fans will be allowed to attend games at Michigan Stadium after consulting with medical experts, university leadership, the Big Ten and government officials, the release said.

“We have been working closely with a wide variety of leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and support staff associated with a game at Michigan Stadium," Manuel said in the statement released Wednesday. "We will follow the direction that all of these agencies and experts continue to provide during this challenging time."

What Michigan does know is there will be no season tickets this fall but ticket locations for season ticket holders will be in place for 2021. If fans are allowed at any sporting event at Michigan this season, all ticket will be on a mobile platform.