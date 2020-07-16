The Detroit News' top 25 returning Big Ten football players in 2020
Go through the gallery as James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the top 25 Big Ten players returning for the 2020 season, including Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24). Players are listed alphabetically.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: Bateman teamed up with Tyler Johnson to form one of the nation’s top receiving tandems last season. He earned All-Big Ten and All-America honors after catching 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns, with the latter two statistics setting a sophomore program record. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder excels down the field, in traffic and after the catch, as evidenced by his 20.3 yards per reception. With Johnson moving on to the NFL, Bateman will be the go-to option in Minnesota’s passing attack.
David Bell, WR, Purdue: The Big Ten's freshman of the year wasted little time making an impact with the Boilermakers a year ago, hauling in a 49-yard touchdown reception for his first collegiate catch. By the end of the season, Bell recorded eight total touchdowns, tallied 1,035 receiving yards and finished with 86 catches, which tied for the most in the conference. He'll look to build off a stellar first year where he posted six 100-yard receiving games and averaged a league-best 7.2 receptions per contest.
Journey Brown, RB, Penn State: Brown got off to a slow start in 2019 before ending the season on a tear. Over the final five contests, he ran for 593 yards and nine touchdowns, highlighted by his 202-yard, two-score performance against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Even though the closing stretch accounted for a large chunk of his season totals, Brown is explosive (eight rushes of 30-plus yards) and averaged a whopping 6.89 yards per carry, the fifth-best mark ever by a Nittany Lion.
Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin: Burrell thrives in coverage and his playmaking skills are among the best at his position. Over the past two seasons, he has accumulated a coverage grade that ranks among the 10 best in all of college football, according to Pro Football Focus. Last year, Burrell was targeted 25 times in coverage and allowed only 10 receptions while tallying six pass breakups and three interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks will likely try to avoid throwing in his direction in 2020.
Elijah Collins, RB, Michigan State: There weren’t many bright spots for the Spartans on offense last season, but Collins was one of them. The University of Detroit Jesuit product emerged as a workhorse back and carried the rock 222 times for 988 yards, a rushing total that ranked fourth in the Big Ten. After falling 12 yards short of becoming Michigan State's first 1,000-yard rusher since Jeremy Langford in 2014, Collins appears poised to shoulder the load again.
Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State: Davis moved into a full-time starting role at right guard in 2019 and established himself as one of the top interior linemen in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit on 459 pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow a quarterback hurry in five of 14 games. He also graded out as one of the top five run-blockers at his position, per PFF. The consensus All-American will headline what should be one of the nation's best offensive lines.
Keith Duncan, K, Iowa: Duncan set a program and Big Ten single-season record with 29 field goals in 2019, a mark that was tops in the nation and ranks sixth all-time in the NCAA. On top of that, he connected on 85.3% of his field-goal attempts, had 14 makes come from at least 40 yards, and trailed only Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in points scored per game by conference players. He's quite the weapon for a team to have at its disposal.
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: Fields, a Georgia transfer, starred in his first season with the Buckeyes, completing 67.2% of his passes for 3,273 yards, rushing for 484 more and recording 51 total touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in Big Ten history with 40 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in the same season, and his 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio was tops in the country. After finishing third in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting, Fields is among the favorites to win it this year.
Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern: The fifth-year senior has earned All-Big Ten honors throughout his stay in Evanston and, at one point, was viewed as a potential first-round pick. But after posting two straight 100-tackle seasons, his numbers regressed and he "only" recorded 89 tackles with two forced fumbles in 2019. Despite the down year — by his standards — Fisher is a premier inside linebacker who will once again anchor the middle of Northwestern's defense.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State: The 6-foot-5, 259-pounder has drawn comparisons to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski and for good reason. He’s mobile. He’s a mound of muscle. And he can score. In just two seasons, Freiermuth has already tied the program record for touchdowns scored by a tight end with 15 and has cracked the top 10 on the Nittany Lions' all-time list for touchdown receptions. He's rated the top tight end prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: The former Dearborn Divine Child standout broke out last year as a sophomore and showed a knack for getting into the backfield. He tallied 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles to go along with 46 pressures and 28 run stops. Hutchinson is the Big Ten's highest-graded returning edge defender, per Pro Football Focus, and is expected to be one of Michigan's main defensive contributors.
Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa: The Detroit Renaissance alum has been an impact player for the Hawkeyes since earning the starting left tackle job in 2017, and he likely would’ve left early for the NFL if he hadn’t suffered a knee injury in the season opener last year. Despite missing three games and never playing above 70% when he returned to action — an admission he made to reporters after the season — he still earned All-Big Ten honors. If Jackson can stay healthy, it’s not difficult to believe he could become Iowa's next All-American lineman.
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue: There aren't many players who are as electric and versatile as Moore. In 2018, he led all of college football with 37 broken tackles on 114 catches, per Pro Football Focus, and set a program record with 2,215 all-purpose yards as a dynamic pass-catcher, ball carrier and kick returner. Despite being undersized (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) and coming off an injury-ruined season, he's still one of the top offensive threats in the country.
Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota: In his first full season as a starter last year, Morgan completed 66% of his passes for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns, all single-season program records. On top of that, he earned the eighth-best passing grade and produced the second-highest pressured passing grade — trailing only No. 1 pick Joe Burrow — in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. That bodes well for Morgan and the Golden Gophers moving forward.
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: Defenders had trouble keeping up with the speedy Olave, who led the Buckeyes with 849 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions a year ago. According to Pro Football Focus, he generated at least two steps of separation on 57% of his targets thrown 10-plus yards down the field, which was the highest rate among all receivers. With fellow pass-catchers K.J. Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack all gone, Olave is primed to put up even bigger numbers.
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State: Parsons made an immediate impact as a freshman, but he took his play to another level as a sophomore when he recorded 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles. He was the highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus in 2019 and is one of only five Power Five linebackers who had at least 75 tackles and less than 10 missed tackles. Simply put, the consensus All-American is a difference-maker and can do it all at his position.
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan: Paye debated leaving early for the NFL before deciding to return to Ann Arbor for his senior year. That was good news for the Wolverines — and bad news for whoever must face him. He was a stalwart up front as a junior, recording 50 tackles with a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, and opponents will be hard-pressed to limit his disruptive ways on the edge.
Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana: Philyor is one of three 1,000-yard receivers returning to the Big Ten this season. He caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns, becoming just the seventh Hoosier to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. Philyor already owns the program mark with five double-figure catch games and ranks 15th in career receptions (126) and 20th in career receiving yards (1,572). With a strong senior season, he could end his career as one of the program’s most productive wideouts.
Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin: In his first season as a starter, Sanborn racked up 80 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and three pass breakups. His real value, though, was against the pass. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 37.4 passer rating on balls thrown his way and recorded 23 pressures on 83 pass rushes. With fellow linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr no longer around, more responsibility will be placed on Sanborn's shoulders.
Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana: Scott has been a steady force for the Hoosiers, notching at least 1,000 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns each of the past two seasons. Last year, he ranked in the top 10 in the conference in rushing yards per game (fourth; 76.8), rushing scores (fifth; 10) and all-purpose yards per game (10th; 96) despite missing the final two games due to injury. There’s a good chance Scott will finish even higher in those categories in 2020.
Antjuan Simmons, LB, Michigan State: The Spartans' defense has been stingy year in and year out. If that trend is going to continue, Simmons is going to play a major role in making it happen. The Ann Arbor native tallied a team-best 90 tackles with 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble last season, and will be relied upon even more in his final year with several key pieces no longer in the fold.
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern: The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder isn’t exactly a household name, but he’s arguably one of the top tackles in college football. In 2019, Slater shifted from right tackle to left tackle and excelled, particularly in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only five quarterback hurries and one quarterback hit in 355 pass-blocking snaps last year.
Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan: After his first two years were spent contributing primarily on special teams, Thomas stepped up, earned a starting role on defense and delivered last season. He had 38 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions. More impressively, he shined in the team's press-man scheme and allowed a 53.3 passer rating in coverage in that alignment, per Pro Football Focus. He'll highlight a promising secondary that also features Daxton Hill and Brad Hawkins.
Cole Van Lanen, OT, Wisconsin: Van Lanen didn't have the same type of success in 2019 as he did in 2018, when he graded out as the top-ranked offensive tackle. He had his blemishes in pass protection (allowed six hurries, five sacks and four quarterback hits), but he still effectively paved the way for Wisconsin's backs. While the Badgers hope he can get back to his 2018 form, his strength as a run-blocker will still be a key ingredient in their winning formula.
Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State: The Buckeyes have churned out first-round draft picks at defensive back in recent years and Wade appears to be next in line. He played primarily in the slot alongside cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette — two first-rounders — and was productive, collecting 57 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions over the past two seasons. With Okudah and Arnette in the NFL, Wade will move to the outside and become the face of Ohio State's new-look secondary.
    Each week, The Detroit News will look back at events and people from past sports moments, enlarging on experiences that might have been forgotten with time, or revisiting behind-the-scenes drama that never made it into print or on airwaves.

    Down on a field turned to slop from snow, rain, and freshly laid turf, winds blew at 50 mph and made this a November game Joe Roberson was happy to view from behind Michigan Stadium’s press-box glass.

    But he was scared stiff by the scoreboard.

    Michigan was leading Purdue, 5-0, in the fourth quarter. Six points, which could come quirkily on a day this evil, and the Boilermakers could steal a Big Ten game and ruin an athletic director’s plan to make Lloyd Carr more than the interim head coach he had been for the past six months.

    Roberson had given word to Carr earlier that week: Win just one of three remaining games – Purdue at home, at Penn State, or when second-ranked Ohio State visited for the usual grand finale – and we can dispense with the “interim” tag.

    Carr’s status as quasi-coach had been grinding at him and had left Michigan’s football staff, players, and fans wondering how much more unrest lay ahead following events that already had toppled one man, Gary Moeller, and now threatened to send Carr and his assistants packing.

    Purdue figured to be the best, and perhaps only, chance to soon settle Michigan’s football life during a year, 1995, that for a university in Ann Arbor had been seismic and sad.

    “If we lose this game and announce Lloyd, we’re going to get beat up,” Roberson said, darkly, to Bruce Madej, a UM associate athletic director in charge of media relations, as the bizarre score and horrid day slogged on, finally giving way to a game clock that had seen enough.

    A man who initially wanted no part of replacing his friend, Moeller, had, predictably, come to enjoy heading Michigan football. The Wolverines had been his life since Bo Schembechler hired him nearly 15 years earlier as an assistant. He had evolved, gradually melding with the university, and particularly with its football players, all while building a blood-brother bond with fellow UM coaches, none more than with Moeller.

    And then life exploded.

    One bad night

    It was a Friday night, April 28. Spring football practice for the Wolverines had just wrapped up. Recruiting was in a lull. The typical schedule a football coach leads – ceaseless – had eased just enough to allow an evening out for he and his wife, Ann.

    They would get away from Ann Arbor – the worst choice for a high-profile couple wanting time for themselves. They instead would hit a place Moeller knew about, in Southfield, 45 minutes away. It was a swank restaurant, bar and night spot known as Excalibur.

    Here, a 54-year-old coach and Ann could more easily blend in, perhaps because Excalibur’s crowd wasn’t overly impressed by celebrity.

    Excalibur’s drinks were lusty. And, if you ordered an expensive crab salad it was going to be as much crab as salad. A tight, talented ensemble would soon be playing astride a cozy dance floor.

    Perfect. Or so, it seemed to a pair from Ann Arbor who needed quality time.

    Moeller on this spring evening was now five years into his stint as UM head coach. He had a 44-13-3 record with two Big Ten championships and a Rose Bowl triumph.

    For those who knew him, what happened next as Friday night wore on was beyond comprehension.

    Moeller was not a drinker. A beer, a single beer, now and then. He no doubt had a few more on a few occasions, but in the minds of those who knew him at Michigan his alcohol habits were certifiably benign.

    But on this night, either because he felt overly free from the usual routine, or perhaps because he and Ann had work to do on their relationship – UM associates say it was the latter – he began keeping the cocktail waitress unduly busy. He was ordering hard stuff, whisky, becoming steadily drunk as events turned cataclysmic.

    As detailed by police and published accounts, the sequence was incredulous for those who knew Gary Moeller to be your basic straight-arrow.

    His alcohol overload became intolerable for both the waitress and then, for Ann, who, disgusted, left the bar to sit in their car.

    By this time, police reports stated, Moeller was singing and making sultry comments to the waitress (“I love you, I love you … Hey, did you know you’re beautiful?”) as part of a drunken sojourn that also, to the guests’ irritation, involved other Excalibur patrons. He accidentally smashed two glasses, once cutting himself, and before long headed to the dance floor, staggering, attempting to dance, causing the band to cut short its set, all while verbally sparring with staff, managers, and even customers before landing at the bar.

    With Ann now in the refuge of their car, Moeller drank coffee and Grand Marnier until the bartender and manager cut him off. He was asked to sign his check and leave. The report said Moeller answered by throwing a lamp shade at the manager’s head and challenging him to a fight.

    Excalibur’s managers called for a cab and escorted him outside. There, Moeller refused a ride and headed for his car as a half-dozen Southfield police arrived.

    The episode and its horrifying fallout were anything but over.

    Moeller, police said, punched officer Vincent Maviglia in the chest, and continued to resist arrest as officers pulled him into a squad car and headed for the Oakland County Jail.

    There it was determined he was too drunk to be admitted. He was taken to Providence Hospital in Southfield where doctors would decide any next steps.

    Southfield police joined him at Providence, taping his words, which by this point had descended into a miasma of incoherence and emotional zig-zags.

    “I don’t go out to get drunk,” Moeller was heard to say on the police audio. “My wife was with me. And all of a sudden, this big thing breaks out.

    “No, I don’t want any mercy. I don’t want that. I understand why you can’t let me go. Do you know how embarrassing this is? I want to keep this thing from my kids. I don’t want my kids to see me that way.”

    The audio was under police lock-and-key through Saturday when Moeller faced charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery, both misdemeanors.

    ‘Devastating recording’

    By early Saturday morning, word of Moeller’s meltdown had reached University of Michigan president Jim Duderstadt, Roberson, and associate ADs Keith Molin, Jeff Long, and Madej. The decision was obvious: Moeller would be suspended, immediately, as Molin headed an investigation in concert with UM campus police and Southfield police. Details and fallout would need to be amassed and assessed, although there was no overwhelming sentiment on April 29 that Moeller was finished as Wolverines coach.

    His former boss no doubt would have agreed to give the whole ugly episode proper time. That is, if he had been in Ann Arbor. Or even reachable by phone.

    But his old mentor and friend, Bo Schembechler, who for one year took the empty athletic director’s job in 1989 specifically to make Moeller his follow-up act as Wolverines head coach, was in the Gulf of Mexico fishing. And that seemed to those in charge at Ann Arbor to be the best place for him – away from commotion and from interference they then didn’t need from a personality as protective and as turbo-charged as Schembechler’s.

    Roberson called a Monday press conference announcing Moeller’s suspension from a job that, in base salary, paid $130,000. Carr was Wolverines defensive coordinator and now would work as interim head coach while the university probe ran its course. In Ann Arbor, and even among UM execs, there yet was a belief that one ugly night at a bar would not kill a head coach’s career when the man had a record as heretofore clean as Moeller’s.

    Then came Wednesday.

    The Friday-early-Saturday police audio found its way to local radio. Everything Moeller had said in his drunken binge, from the moment Southfield police arrived at Excalibur, to his emotional disintegration at Providence Hospital, was now on the airwaves.

    “It was a devastating recording,” said Molin, who until the tape aired was of the mind Moeller would survive. “Now, this wasn’t only a matter of Gary Moeller – Michigan football coach. Rather, this was somebody representing the University of Michigan.

    “How are you going to have that tape floating around in public, recruiting athletes, talking to their parents? He was dead at that point in time. It gave the president no choice.”

    Known also was Moeller’s standing with bosses and even fans. Moeller, overall, was at Michigan’s usual elevation, as the 44-13-3 record affirmed. But in his last two seasons he and the Wolverines had done no better than 8-4. The same grousing that has marked Jim Harbaugh’s less-than-rousing stint in Ann Arbor was then often strafing Moeller.

    Like most college head coaches, Moeller also liked his independence. Bosses could be cumbersome. Executives tended, in a coach’s mind, to meddle more than administer. If there weren’t serious strains between the camps, there was at least enough mutual frustration to make this a standard university football-execs relationship. It meant his bosses weren’t necessarily crestfallen that a new man would be in charge.

    Molin disputes that and says the audio, solely, made Moeller’s time in Ann Arbor untenable. There had seemed to most of Michigan’s officialdom, in the early hours and days, that an appropriate suspension would be the best remedy, perhaps with treatment for alcohol abuse, and definitely with an immediate and fervent personal apology to an audience likely to forgive.

    The tape, Molin repeated, ended any shot there.

    On May 5, a week after the worst and most inexplicable night of Moeller’s life, he resigned. Carr now was in charge. But for a man two months from turning 50 the appointment was a bitter blend of loss and even insult.

    Carr was gashed to the soul by Moeller’s ouster, blaming, primarily, media that in his view had sensationalized the tape and ruined a man’s life in Ann Arbor. His response initially was one of loyalty to Moeller: He would not accept his friend’s job. Not under these circumstances.

    He agreed later to help keep players and staff together. But he also chafed at a kind of condescension he took from Long, one of Roberson’s associates, who now is athletic director at the University of Kansas.

    Long was informing Carr of a prevailing view that flowed from Duderstadt through Roberson – and, in fact, through Michigan’s fan base.

    The Wolverines wanted a star head coach as Moeller’s replacement. They wanted a name. A dynamic name. Carr simply wasn’t of that stature.

    The problem was timing.

    May was not a month to be searching for new head coaches already intertwined with their own teams a bit more than 90 days from fall practice. Michigan would need to wait until at least late autumn to find the brand of coach a national showcase team ideally preferred.

    Taking one for the team

    Now living in Greenville, South Carolina, Carr talked this week about the trauma of Moeller’s ouster, his initial reluctance to replace even for a short time his friend, and the backhanded tribute he sensed from his bosses when they asked him to help as fill-in head coach but to not plan on anything permanent. The initial conversation, Carr said, about working as interim coach was with Roberson, who died in January of this year. A follow-up talk came by way of Long.

    “I said the only way I would agree to be interim coach is that, once we began the process, I wanted their word that I’d be able to finish the season,” said Carr, who retired as Michigan coach at the end of the 2007 season, 10 years after he and the Wolverines won a national championship certified by the Associated Press poll.

    “And so, they said, that’s fine, we’ll announce you as interim head coach. But we want you to know you will not be a candidate for the head job after this season.”

    Carr bit his lip, all but telling Long – he had been firm about the future, Carr says – that the stand-in coach was not chopped liver.

    “There are a lot of ways to look at that, and I’ll guarantee you it was not an easy time,” Carr said this week, “mostly because of what this group of Michigan men felt about Coach Moeller. We all cared deeply about him. This was a very popular, outstanding man.

    “I simply made up my mind that what I was going to do was keep that team together. But I’d be lying if I said that (Long’s and the executives’ sentiment) didn’t motivate me.”

    He had company there, specifically Wolverines assistant coaches, not to mention players on UM’s 1995 roster who weren’t interested in a new culture.

    “When that incident occurred, and they decided not to make a change, there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it, every player and every coach on that team knew Coach Carr was the perfect guy to lead that program,” said Scot Loeffler, then a backup quarterback at Michigan, and later a quarterback coach for the Wolverines and for the Detroit Lions, who now is head coach at Bowling Green State University.

    “The way he handled it – I’ll tell you, that first address of his was priceless. Lloyd said there’d be no excuses, we weren’t going to feel sorry for ourselves. He did what Lloyd always did – he made sure there was an understanding. He even sounded like Bo Schembechler and Gary Moeller combined.”

    Giddiness, however, can come hard for a coach, his staff, and his players when they sense more tumult and a new man are but months away. The atmosphere can, perhaps at best, be akin to a lame-duck administration; at worse a death-row vigil.

     “But you never felt any panic,” Loeffler said. “Even though 99.9 percent of the players were close to Coach Moeller, Lloyd was able to create a confidence and an ease in that building, which was remarkable.

    “He was still coaching us 1000 miles per hour, and he made us better. But he also brought a sense of calmness.”

    ‘I will never forget that’

    It might have helped that 10 days after Carr was installed he welcomed a visitor known for personal persuasion. Carr acknowledges now that he probably needed the kind of pep talk only the man who first hired him could deliver.

    “It was one of the most pivotal moments in my life, and certainly in my coaching career,” Carr said. “Bo knew they had told me I wouldn’t be permanent candidate for the job. And that really infuriated him. In his mind, there was no reason for them to say that.

    “So, he comes into the office, sits on the edge of a chair, with his arms folded, and he points his finger at me and says:

    “‘Listen, I want to tell you something. You’re going to have doubts this season about whether you’re good enough. You’re going to lose one, two games, and the fans will be on you.

    “‘And I’m here to tell you to get rid of those thoughts. You don’t dwell on them. Because you’re a great coach and you’re going to do a great job here.’”

    Carr had been forged by Schembechler during their years together at Michigan in the 1980s. Bo had hired him. Bo was now telling him that this promotion was natural and deserved.

    “His words had an incredible impact on me,” Carr recalled this week. “That he had such confidence. And that I should have confidence and that I could handle this job.

    “I never forgot that. I never will.”

    Carr retired 12 years later. His record: 121-40, a .752 winning percentage, virtually tied with Moeller’s five-season .758 mark.

    Moeller was out of coaching for all of six weeks. He joined the Cincinnati Bengals as tight ends coach, then, two years later, was back in range of Ann Arbor when he became linebackers coach for the Lions on Bobby Ross’ staff. Nine games into the 2000 season, it was Moeller who wore the “interim” badge after Ross abruptly quit.

    Moeller looked as if he might stick. The Lions went 4-2 in their next six games and needed to beat the 5-10 Bears, at home, in the finale to win a wild-card playoff ticket. But the Lions blew an early lead and, with two seconds to play, Paul Edinger slammed a 54-yard field goal that gave Chicago the game, 23-20. Moeller now was another victim on a Lions timeline that was about to welcome Matt Millen and Marty Mornhinweg.

    Moeller spent the next year as Jaguars defensive coordinator and two more years on the Bears staff before calling it a career after the 2003 season.

    He still lives in Lima, Ohio, with Ann, and for the past 25 years has maintained steadfast silence about his exit from Michigan and about one night’s events, both tragic and bewildering.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE