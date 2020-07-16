Michigan 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars.
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars.
Tristan Bounds, Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, offensive tackle, 6,-7.5, 285 pounds, three stars.
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars.
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars.
Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, WR, 6-2, 187 pounds, four stars.
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's).
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars.
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars.
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars.
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars.
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars.
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars.
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars.
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars.
Quintin Somerville, Saguaro Scottsdale (Ariz.), SDE, 6-3, 230 pounds, four stars.
Xavier Worthy, Central East High, Fresno, Calif., wide receiver, 6-1, 160 pounds, three stars
    Michigan has several in-state targets left in the 2021 class, all are heavily recruited, blue-chip type prospects.

    Recently, optimism has increased for Oak Park’s Rayshaun Benny, a two-way lineman the Wolverines are recruiting on defense. Both Sam Webb and Steve Lorenz of The Michigan Insider made 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Benny to end up at Michigan.

    While a commitment is not imminent – Benny has said he wants to take official visits, if possible, in the fall – both insiders believe the Wolverines hold a lead.

    “I think that he has been feeling Michigan for some time,” Webb said. “I think they are the most consistent presence on his list. I think he has connected with multiple coaches, Sherrone Moore and Shaun Nua especially. I think that his mom really likes Michigan, she really likes the coaching staff, really likes the distance. Frankly, I think Michigan checks more boxes than the rest of his competition. I think they all have appealing attributes but I think that he will have more question marks about them than Michigan.”

    The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Benny is still considering Arkansas, Penn State, Ohio State, Kentucky, Arizona State, Michigan State and more. Some of those schools recruited him as an offensive lineman. He has stated he leans toward defense at the next level.

    More: Michigan's No. 1 receiver Andrel Anthony faces 'very hard choice' as UM, MSU make best pitches

    “I think Ohio State slowing down its pursuit – that put me over the top,” Webb said. “I think they pose the biggest threat to Michigan if they push. They have the distance, multiple coaches he’s connected with and they obviously win. They win more than any school on his list, but they have not been recruiting him as hard as the other schools on his list at this point and that has helped Michigan’s chances even more. I do think Michigan State is much more viable in this race than when Mark Dantonio was there and he has a teammate going there, but I think he has several bonds with players at Michigan as well.”

    Benny is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 prospect in the class of 2021 in the state of Michigan. The Wolverines are also awaiting the decision of the No. 1 prospect in the state, West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards, and No. 4, Clarkston offensive lineman Rocco Spindler.

    Spindler has set an announcement date of Aug. 8.

    Cass Tech DL offered

    Michigan offered Detroit Cass Tech defensive lineman Deone Walker on Friday. Walker, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound prospect, has impressed at several offseason events recently, helping his exposure to colleges.

    The Wolverines are the first offer for Walker, but several other Big Ten schools have made contact.

    Michigan has traditionally had good recruiting success at Cass Tech with Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michael Onwenu and Delano Hill all as alums who were drafted out of Michigan in recent years.

    Walker said that he grew up a Michigan fan.

    More information

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

