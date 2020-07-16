Michigan has several in-state targets left in the 2021 class, all are heavily recruited, blue-chip type prospects.

Recently, optimism has increased for Oak Park’s Rayshaun Benny, a two-way lineman the Wolverines are recruiting on defense. Both Sam Webb and Steve Lorenz of The Michigan Insider made 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Benny to end up at Michigan.

Rayshaun Benny (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

While a commitment is not imminent – Benny has said he wants to take official visits, if possible, in the fall – both insiders believe the Wolverines hold a lead.

“I think that he has been feeling Michigan for some time,” Webb said. “I think they are the most consistent presence on his list. I think he has connected with multiple coaches, Sherrone Moore and Shaun Nua especially. I think that his mom really likes Michigan, she really likes the coaching staff, really likes the distance. Frankly, I think Michigan checks more boxes than the rest of his competition. I think they all have appealing attributes but I think that he will have more question marks about them than Michigan.”

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Benny is still considering Arkansas, Penn State, Ohio State, Kentucky, Arizona State, Michigan State and more. Some of those schools recruited him as an offensive lineman. He has stated he leans toward defense at the next level.

“I think Ohio State slowing down its pursuit – that put me over the top,” Webb said. “I think they pose the biggest threat to Michigan if they push. They have the distance, multiple coaches he’s connected with and they obviously win. They win more than any school on his list, but they have not been recruiting him as hard as the other schools on his list at this point and that has helped Michigan’s chances even more. I do think Michigan State is much more viable in this race than when Mark Dantonio was there and he has a teammate going there, but I think he has several bonds with players at Michigan as well.”

Benny is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 prospect in the class of 2021 in the state of Michigan. The Wolverines are also awaiting the decision of the No. 1 prospect in the state, West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards, and No. 4, Clarkston offensive lineman Rocco Spindler.

Spindler has set an announcement date of Aug. 8.

Cass Tech DL offered

Michigan offered Detroit Cass Tech defensive lineman Deone Walker on Friday. Walker, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound prospect, has impressed at several offseason events recently, helping his exposure to colleges.

The Wolverines are the first offer for Walker, but several other Big Ten schools have made contact.

Michigan has traditionally had good recruiting success at Cass Tech with Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michael Onwenu and Delano Hill all as alums who were drafted out of Michigan in recent years.

Walker said that he grew up a Michigan fan.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.