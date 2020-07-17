The long wait is over and it’s good news for Michigan basketball.

Isaiah Livers will be sticking around for one more year.

The 6-foot-7 forward announced on Friday he withdrew his name from NBA Draft consideration and will return to Ann Arbor for his senior season.

"What a crazy couple of months,” Livers said in a statement. “However, I have learned a great deal from this process, and I'm extremely excited to return to Ann Arbor. My family and I are so appreciative of Coach (Juwan) Howard and all the staff for letting us really explore my dream of playing in the NBA.”

Livers declared for the draft in late March following his junior season, which he said was his plan all along. He said testing the waters was a “beautiful opportunity” and a “win-win” situation because he had two good options.

However, Livers said it was going to take a guaranteed contract from an NBA team for him to forgo his final year of eligibility.

"I would always love to come back for another year at Michigan," Livers said in March. "If they (NBA teams) like what they see and teams are literally saying they're going to draft me, then I'm pretty sure that I'm going to stay in the draft. It's basically whatever the evaluations and feedback, however that comes, is basically how I'll make my decision."

One of Michigan’s most versatile pieces, Livers led the Wolverines in scoring (12.9 points) and 3-point shooting (40.2%) last season during an injury-ridden campaign. He started all 21 games he was healthy but missed 10 contests due to lower-body injuries to his groin, hip and right ankle.

Through the spring and summer, his name didn’t appear in any two-round mock draft by major outlets. He also ranked well outside the 60-pick draft range on several top 100 big boards, including No. 87 by The Athletic, No. 92 by CBS Sports and No. 95 by ESPN.

run it back one more time 〽️ pic.twitter.com/piEqsu6Zsv — Isaiah Livers (@isaiah__02) July 17, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Livers didn’t have an opportunity to improve his draft stock during the pre-draft process. NBA teams were barred from conducting in-person workouts and interactions were limited to interviews on Zoom.

The original deadline for underclassmen to withdraw and return to school was June 3, but the NCAA pushed that date back to Aug. 3. Livers initially said he was going to take as much time as he was given before making a decision, but he apparently changed his mind this week.

"It was a great afternoon when Isaiah stopped into my office and told us he would be returning," Howard said in a statement. "The opportunity for Isaiah, and his family, to take a deep dive and learn as much as they could about professional basketball is a blessing. Now, he has even more information to know what he needs to do to reach that next level and fulfill his dreams.”

With Livers back, Michigan will return three starters from last year’s team — including guard Eli Brooks and wing Franz Wagner — to go along with the top incoming recruiting class in the Big Ten as well as transfers Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown.

The Wolverines will boast also one of the top three-four tandems in the conference with Livers and Wagner, who announced his return in late April.

With Livers' decision made, the attention shifts to Brown, who is waiting to find out whether he'll receive a waiver for immediate eligibility.

“I want to thank all the NBA teams who took the time to talk to me. The information I gathered is going to be invaluable moving forward,” Livers said. “But now, we have unfinished business in Ann Arbor. I cannot wait to do everything I can and help lead this team to great things.”

