David Ojabo is back.

The Michigan defensive lineman who is Nigerian-born and lives with his family to Aberdeen, Scotland, headed home from Ann Arbor in March when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college sports.

Michigan's David Ojabo appears to be back in the United States after he was stuck in Scotland during the pandemic. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Since that time, Ojabo has been unable to get back to the United States as most of his teammates have returned to campus for voluntary workouts.

On Monday, Wolverines defensive lineman Luiji Vilain posted on his Instagram account a video of Ojabo returning. On Twitter, Ojabo posted, “Gods Timing. Can’t wait to get back to work with my brothers.”

Gods Timing! Can’t wait to get back to work with my brothers! #JaboFree 🤣 https://t.co/JzyC62DhPC — David Ojabo🎈 (@DavidOjabo) July 20, 2020

Last week, Ojabo, who carries a passport from the United Kingdom, expressed his frustration at being unable to find a reasonable way to return to the United States.

“I thought I was only going to be home for two or three weeks,” Ojabo told The News. “Then quickly weeks turned into a month, turned to two months, turned to three months. This whole time, I’m thinking, ‘Maybe I could catch a break, catch a flight.’ Nothing.”

Michigan is scheduled to begin preseason workouts on Friday.

