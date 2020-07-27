Another 2021 recruiting target is off the board for Michigan.

Angelo Brizzi, a point guard from Warrenton, Virginia, announced his college decision on Monday night and committed to Villanova in a Twitter post.

Brizzi cut down his recruitment to eight schools on July 14, a list that included Michigan, Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Dartmouth, Davidson and Northwestern. He reported an offer from the Wolverines on May 8.

Angelo Brizzi (Photo: GMike Report)

“I felt Villanova was the best situation for me and they recruited me harder than all the other schools and made me feel needed,” Brizzi told Rivals. “Their recent success with developing players, especially point guards, and helping them have great careers and placing them at the next level really stood out.”

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, Brizzi is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a four-star prospect by Rivals. He’s also ranked the No. 118 overall recruit in the nation and No. 20 point guard in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite.

Michigan has three commits in its 2021 recruiting class — four-star guard Kobe Bufkin, four-star wing Isaiah Barnes and three-star forward Will Tschetter — and could still be looking to add a lead ball-handling guard and big man into the mix.

The Wolverines have at least two scholarships remaining for the 2021-22 season and are involved with numerous top-75 recruits, including five-star guards Jaden Hardy and Jalen Warley; five-star wings Harrison Ingram and Trevor Keels; five-star big men Chet Holmgren, Charles Bediako and Efton Reid; and four-star guards Frankie Collins and Jaden Akins (Farmington).

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins