Michigan athletics, with 18 teams currently on campus, saw a jump in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the past week, which likely explains the pause of four sports.

On Friday, Michigan said of the 820 student-athlete tested to date, there have been 28 positive results. Of the 185 staff members tested, there has been one positive, which was reported in last week’s data.

Michigan is reporting 28 total positive results in COVID-19 testing. (Photo: Tony Ding, AP)

Athletes from these sports currently are on campus: football, men's and women's basketball, volleyball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and ice hockey, men’s and women’s gymnastics, wrestling, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s track and field, rowing, baseball and softball.

Earlier this week, Michigan paused voluntary summer workouts for field hockey, volleyball, swimming and diving, and ice hockey. Ice hockey was to resume workouts this week, and the other programs are scheduled to resume workouts starting Monday.

Michigan has released COVID-19 testing data each week but has not been specific regarding individuals or teams.

The data last week indicated 729 tests had been given to student-athletes and staff with 13 positive results. The total tests administered through this week, with testing conducted July 24-30, are 1,005 with 29 positives, so in the past week there were 276 tests with 16 positive results.