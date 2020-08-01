Michigan is still in the race for one of the top prospects in the 2021 class.

Harrison Ingram, a five-star wing from Dallas (Texas) St. Mark’s, narrowed his recruitment down to six schools on Saturday and the Wolverines made the cut, along with Harvard, Howard, North Carolina, Purdue and Stanford.

Harrison Ingram (Photo: Getty)

Ingram reported an offer from Michigan on May 9 and included the Wolverines in his top 10 two days later. That list originally didn’t include Howard, an HBCU school, and Harvard, which is led by former Michigan coach Tommy Amaker. Both programs offered him last month.

In an Instagram Live interview with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, Ingram said both his parents attended HBCUs and he had to wait to receive an offer from Harvard until the school received his junior year transcript.

Of his final group, Ingram said he has visited Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue and Stanford either officially, unofficially or virtually. He also took a trip to Harvard when he was younger.

Ingram doesn’t have a definite timetable to make his decision — “Probably in the next few months,” he said — but wants to commit before his senior season starts. He added he wants to go somewhere where he’ll have the “opportunity to play early, often and through my mistakes.”

“Now it's just figuring out what's the best basketball opportunity for me to pursue my dreams of going to the NBA,” Ingram said.

“I'm going to start watching film and looking more in depth at the schools and how they want to play me, how they want to use me.”

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Ingram is ranked the No. 1 recruit in Texas and No. 13 prospect in the nation for 2021, according to the 247Sports composite.

He received over 25 Division I offers and his previous top-10 list included Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Memphis, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Set the date

Michigan target Jalen Warley, a five-star guard from Westtown (Pennsylvania) School, will announce his college decision on Aug. 9.

The Wolverines are among Warley’s 10 finalists, along with Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State, Oregon and Virginia.

Of those 10 schools, Warley has reportedly focused in on Florida State, Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Virginia, according to 247Sports’ Brian Snow. The Seminoles have been pegged the front-runner by multiple recruiting sites and could explain why Michigan recently offered four-star point guard Carter Whitt.

Warley (6-4, 175 pounds) is ranked the top prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 23 recruit in the 2021 class by the 247Sports composite.

