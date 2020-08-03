Big Ten football breakout candidates for 2020
Go through the gallery for a look at breakout candidates for the 2020 Big Ten football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery for a look at breakout candidates for the 2020 Big Ten football season, including Michigan State’s Julian Barnett (pictured here), compiled by Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Carlos Osorio, AP
Illinois – Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR: After transferring from Southern Cal following his sophomore season, Imatorbhebhe provided an immediate spark for the Illini offense, catching 33 passes for 634 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Michigan State fans remember his four receptions for a career-high 178 yards, including a career-long 83-yard touchdown in a stunning comeback win for Illinois. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Indiana – Michael Penix, QB: He appeared in only six games last season as a redshirt freshman because of injuries, but when he was healthy, he gave a glimpse of what is to come. Penix threw for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns while compiling a 157.56 pass-efficiency rating. He also ran for 118 yards on 22 attempts while adding a pair of touchdown runs for a Hoosiers team ready to move up in the standings. Nati Harnik, AP
Iowa – Tyler Goodson, RB: Goodson overcame some inconsistency early on as a true freshman but closed the season as the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Hawkeyes. He gained 638 yards on the ground in 2019 while scoring five touchdowns, and he proved to be effective in the passing game, as well, catching 24 passes for 166 yards. He scored a touchdown in each of the final four games last season, building plenty of momentum heading into his sophomore season. David Banks, AP
Maryland – Nick Cross, S: After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season as a true freshman, Cross will be counted on to be a big part of the rebuild for the Terrapins. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Cross had 45 tackles in 2019 and led the team with two interceptions and five pass breakups. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan – Dax Hill, S: The rising sophomore was a five-star recruit coming out of Oklahoma, who has great speed and instincts. Named the team’s defensive rookie of the year last fall, Hill played in every game and made three starts, including the final two games against Ohio State and Alabama in the bowl. He finished the year with 36 tackles, including three for loss. Hill had an interception, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Paul Sancya, AP
Michigan State – Julian Barnett, CB: After playing wide receiver last season as a true freshman, the Belleville native is flipping back to defense after coming to Michigan State as one of the top-rated cornerbacks in the 2019 class. Barnett is highly skilled and could be the next great MSU corner while still possessing the ability to take some snaps on offense, making him a critical piece to the Spartans’ game plan. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota – Mohamed Ibrahim, RB: After rushing for more than 1,100 yards as a freshman, Ibrahim saw his production drop last season as Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks returned healthy. That duo is gone, though, and Ibrahim should revert back to the level he was two seasons ago as P.J. Fleck continues to build momentum in Minneapolis. Chris O'Meara, AP
Nebraska – Dedrick Mills, RB: The former junior college transfer had a solid first season in Lincoln, running for 745 yards on 143 carries while adding 10 touchdowns. He was particularly strong late in the season, highlighted by a 17-carry, 188-yard outing against Wisconsin when he also scored a touchdown. It was the sort of production the Huskers will need in 2020 to get into contention in the West. Michael Conroy, AP
Northwestern – Drake Anderson, RB: With injuries slowing Isaiah Bowser last season, Anderson took advantage as a redshirt freshman, leading the Wildcats with 634 rushing yards while scoring three touchdowns. Northwestern’s offense is counting on a bounce-back from a miserable 2019 and Anderson could be a big part of the rebound. Matt Marton, AP
Ohio State – Zach Harrison, DE: One of the top recruits in the nation in 2019, Harrison quickly proved to be a difference maker as a freshman. He played in all 14 games and had five tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. Over the final five games, Harrison had 13 tackles and is primed to take over for All-American Chase Young. Paul Sancya, AP
Penn State – Journey Brown, RB: Entering his redshirt junior season, Brown is in position to be the next great Nittany Lions running back. He had a solid sophomore season, starting 10 games while running for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, it was his play in the Cotton Bowl that turned heads as Brown ran for a PSU bowl-record 202 yards against Memphis and scored a pair of touchdowns. Roger Steinman, AP
Purdue – David Bell, WR: The Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a freshman All-American, Bell had what might already be declared a breakout in 2019 as he caught 86 passes for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. Whether those numbers are matched or exceeded in 2020 remains to be seen as the Boilermakers welcome back Rondale Moore, providing a chance for one heck of a 1-2 punch in the passing game. Michael Conroy, AP
Rutgers – Isaih Pacheco, RB: One of the few bright spots last season for the Scarlet Knights, Pacheco finished his sophomore season with 729 rushing yards on 169 carries and seven touchdowns. Four of his touchdowns came in a win over Massachusetts, making him one of 18 players nationally to rush for four touchdowns in a game during the regular season. Barry Reeger, AP
Wisconsin – Nakia Watson, RB: With Heisman finalist Jonathan Taylor off to the NFL, the opportunity is there for the next great Badgers running back to take over. Watson got his share of work as a redshirt freshman, running for 331 yards on 74 carries with a pair of touchdowns. The job won’t be handed to him, but behind a typically good offensive line, Watson will have a good shot to emerge. Andy Manis, AP
