It had been a long time since they had seen their teammates in person and felt like forever since they had done anything football-specific. And they’re glad to be back despite all of the different COVID-19 protocols that are now part of their everyday lives.

Michigan players began reporting for voluntary workouts in June and on July 24 began some workouts with coaches. The Big Ten is expected this week to make a determination regarding the start of preseason camp, scheduled for Friday. But regardless, while staying in touch with teammates and coaches via Zoom calls was a good thing, this has been better.

Jess Speight (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“It’s definitely been good being back in the building,” defensive lineman Jess Speight said during The Detroit News’ “View from the Press Box” podcast. “We're doing walkthroughs right now, anywhere between one to two hours every day, we're working out, having meetings, it's all very regulated. Whether they're taking our temperatures when we come in the door or wearing masks, even second masks that are like visors that were handed.

“It's been a while since we've been able to practice football. It’s very regulated, but it's nice to be back.”

More: TUFF love: Michigan football player's nonprofit provides uniforms to kids in need

The UM players have adjusted to wearing masks during workouts.

“It hasn’t been too bad,” Speight said. “The masks can get a little bothersome at first, but something our strength coach has harped on is just like there's no point in letting it bother you every single day. You put it on, you just gotta get used to it because at the end of the day, complaining about it isn't gonna cure the virus and then everyone can take them off. So it's just something we've had to adjust to and that's kind of what these last two weeks have been about, just adjusting to everything on the fly and trying to figure out the most effective and healthy way to go about getting back to football.”

Linebacker Adam Shibley said being together as a team has allowed the players to feel a small sense of normalcy. Michigan suspended on-campus activities in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic just days before the football team was about to begin spring practice.

Most of the players returned to their homes and found makeshift ways to work out and kept up with their nutrition. The coaches and players had regular video conferencing meetings.

“The biggest thing for me is I missed my teammates a lot,” Shibley said. “It kind of hurt. Everyone would still send Snapchats or in a group (text) message, we’d try to keep up. But it's just not the same as going through the daily grind that we do together in Schembechler Hall and on the practice field. So that's something I've really missed.

“And it's just good to see everyone's face and be together again. Starting practice is getting me ready to run out of that tunnel and go into a game. Whether there's 20,000 or 110,000, it doesn't matter. Football is something we all love and enjoy, so whatever the circumstances may be, we're all very excited.”

It is unclear whether there will be a fall season, but Michigan has announced it will not sell tickets to the public and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel several months ago said the crowd at Michigan Stadium, if there is a season, will be considerably smaller.

Receiver Jake McCurry, who along with Shibley and Speight spoke on the podcast about the organization Shibley founded in 2018, The Uniform Funding Foundation (TUFF), a nonprofit raising money to outfit underprivileged youth football teams, said they will be OK playing before no fans if that’s what ultimately happens. They’ve always played football, he said, for the love of the game, not because there’s a packed stadium.

“We all started playing football and sports because we love the competitive nature of it,” McCurry said. “We loved being out there and just enjoyed it. I don’t think (potentially no fans) will have a huge impact on us.”