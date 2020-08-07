Michigan 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Andrel Anthony, East Lansing, wide receiver, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars Brice Marich, 247Sports
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars 247Sports
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars. 247Sports
Tristan Bounds, Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, offensive tackle, 6,-7.5, 285 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, WR, 6-2, 187 pounds, four stars. Brandon Huffman, 247Sports
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's). Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars. Richard O'Donnell, 247Sports
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @guyjr11
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Quintin Somerville, Saguaro Scottsdale (Ariz.), SDE, 6-3, 230 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Xavier Worthy, Central East High, Fresno, Calif., wide receiver, 6-1, 160 pounds, three stars 247Sports
    Michigan opened football camp Friday with a new roster.

    There are things we already knew, like senior receiver Nico Collins moving from No. 4 to the No. 1 jersey, and receiver Giles Jackson and defensive back Andre Seldon becoming the first in Michigan history to wear No. 0. The NCAA passed legislation earlier this year allowing players to wear that number.

    2020 MICHIGAN FOOTBALL ROSTER

    Currently, there are three players listed under the No. 6 jersey, although defensive backs Darion Green-Warren and R.J. Moten have “TBD” next to their names and presumably will be competing for the number in camp. Receiver Cornelius Johnson resumes wearing No. 6 on the offensive side.

    Running back Chris Evans, who returns to the team after a year-long suspension, wore No. 12 previously and will be No. 9 this season. Kicker Jake Moody was No. 2 last season but is now No. 13.

    A number of players are listed at different weights this fall from last season.

    Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is 6-foot-6 and dropped from 278 pounds to 269 this year. Defensive lineman Julius Welschof, also 6-6, went from 278 to 286. Ben Mason, a defensive lineman last season and now back to running back, dropped weight from his 6-3 frame and is now listed at 254 from 270 last year.

    Among the offensive lineman, Andrew Vastardis, who is expected to compete for the starting job at center, dropped 23 pounds since last season and is listed at 6-3, 296. Zach Carpenter, also competing at center, is 6-5, added nine pounds and weighs 329. Joel Honigford is now listed at 6-6, 305, an increase of 21 pounds from last season, and 6-7 Ryan Hayes added three pounds and is listed at 302.

    Andrew Stueber who suffered a season-ending knee injury a year ago in camp, added five pounds to his 6-7 frame and is 339, while Jalen Mayfield, the only returning offensive line starter, is about the same. The 6-5 Mayfield is listed at 320, a pound heavier than last year.

    Among the tight ends, Erick All, who is 6-4, went from 229 to 242 and Luke Schoonmaker added 10 pounds and is listed at 6-5, 252 pounds.

    Evans is listed at 5-11, 216, the same as he was in the 2018 roster.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE