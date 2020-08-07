Michigan opened football camp Friday with a new roster.

There are things we already knew, like senior receiver Nico Collins moving from No. 4 to the No. 1 jersey, and receiver Giles Jackson and defensive back Andre Seldon becoming the first in Michigan history to wear No. 0. The NCAA passed legislation earlier this year allowing players to wear that number.

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (No. 4) will switch to the iconic No. 1 jersery this season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

2020 MICHIGAN FOOTBALL ROSTER

Currently, there are three players listed under the No. 6 jersey, although defensive backs Darion Green-Warren and R.J. Moten have “TBD” next to their names and presumably will be competing for the number in camp. Receiver Cornelius Johnson resumes wearing No. 6 on the offensive side.

Running back Chris Evans, who returns to the team after a year-long suspension, wore No. 12 previously and will be No. 9 this season. Kicker Jake Moody was No. 2 last season but is now No. 13.

A number of players are listed at different weights this fall from last season.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is 6-foot-6 and dropped from 278 pounds to 269 this year. Defensive lineman Julius Welschof, also 6-6, went from 278 to 286. Ben Mason, a defensive lineman last season and now back to running back, dropped weight from his 6-3 frame and is now listed at 254 from 270 last year.

Among the offensive lineman, Andrew Vastardis, who is expected to compete for the starting job at center, dropped 23 pounds since last season and is listed at 6-3, 296. Zach Carpenter, also competing at center, is 6-5, added nine pounds and weighs 329. Joel Honigford is now listed at 6-6, 305, an increase of 21 pounds from last season, and 6-7 Ryan Hayes added three pounds and is listed at 302.

Andrew Stueber who suffered a season-ending knee injury a year ago in camp, added five pounds to his 6-7 frame and is 339, while Jalen Mayfield, the only returning offensive line starter, is about the same. The 6-5 Mayfield is listed at 320, a pound heavier than last year.

Among the tight ends, Erick All, who is 6-4, went from 229 to 242 and Luke Schoonmaker added 10 pounds and is listed at 6-5, 252 pounds.

Evans is listed at 5-11, 216, the same as he was in the 2018 roster.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis