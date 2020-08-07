The Detroit News picks Michigan’s best football players for the past 25 ...
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' best Michigan football players for the past 25 years, compiled by Angelique S. Chengelis.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' best Michigan football players for the past 25 years, compiled by Angelique S. Chengelis. David Guralnick, Detroit News
QUARTERBACK – Chad Henne, 2004-07: Henne in 2004 became only the second true freshman to start at quarterback for the Wolverines (Rick Leach was the first). Of course, players are judged for their big wins, and that’s why it was a tough call over Brian Griese, who led Michigan to a share of the national title in 1997. But Henne started four years and has all the school passing records, including yards at 9,715. His 87 touchdowns are third in Big Ten history. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
RUNNING BACK – Mike Hart, 2004-07: Michigan’s all-time leading rusher started as a freshman in 2004 and finished his career with 5,040 yards rushing. Hart was an extra-effort back who also excelled in pass protection. He was Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. As a junior he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy balloting. Hart leads Michigan with three games of 200 yards or more rushing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
RUNNING BACK – Anthony Thomas, 1997-2000: The “A Train” was a powerful runner who became Michigan’s all-time leading rusher in 2000 with 4,472 yards, a record that would be broken by Hart. He is now third behind Hart and quarterback Denard Robinson (4,495). He has Michigan’s record for rushing touchdowns with 55 and also a UM record of six games of 150 yards or more rushing. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
TIGHT END – Jerame Tuman, 1995-98: Maybe you remember Tuman best for being on the receiving end of Michigan’s 1997 bread-and-butter play-action bootleg that worked time and again. Tuman holds the program record for tight ends in career receiving touchdowns with 15 – in 1996 and 1997 he had five touchdowns each season. He is third in career receptions by a tight end with 98 and was All-Big Ten his final three seasons. Bentley Historical Library
OFFENSIVE LINE – Jake Long, 2004-07: One of the more dominant tackles in the game, Long was a two-time All-American in 2006 and 2007 and went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2008. Long, who became a starter early in his redshirt season, was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the year in 2006 and 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
OFFENSIVE LINE – Steve Hutchinson, 1997-2000: Hutchinson, who earlier this year earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arrived at Michigan as a defensive tackle who was converted to offensive guard. He became a four-year starter beginning in 1997. He was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2000, the same year he was a unanimous All-American. Bentley Historical Library
OFFENSIVE LINE – Jon Jansen, 1995-98: He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and set a school record with 50 straight starts, all at right tackle. Jansen was an integral part of the 1997 championship team as a captain and offensive lineman. He was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1998. Bentley Historical Library
OFFENSIVE LINE – Taylor Lewan, 2010-13: Lewan was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2012 and 2013 and was a first-team All-American both of those seasons. He also was a first-team All-Big Ten selection three times, 2011-13. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
OFFENSIVE LINE – David Baas, 2001-04: Not only was Baas the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2004, he also was named the nation’s best center and was awarded the Rimington Trophy. Baas was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team selection and also was an All-American in 2004. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
WIDE RECEIVER – David Terrell, 1998-2000: The two-year starter was an All-American in 2000. Terrell was the first Michigan receiver with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons – 1,038 in 1999 and 1,130 in 2000. He was the Orange Bowl MVP in 2000 with a career-high 10 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Alabama. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
WIDE RECEIVER – Braylon Edwards, 2001-04: Edwards holds most of Michigan’s receiving yards and had a particularly prolific season in 2004 when he was the Big Ten MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the Biletnikoff Award winner. That season, Edwards set the season record for receptions with 97 and yards with 1,330. He tops Michigan’s career leaders with 252 receptions, 3,541 yards and 39 touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
DEFENSIVE LINE – Brandon Graham, 2006-09: Graham was the Big Ten MVP in 2009 and a first-team All-American that season. He is second in the Michigan record book with 56 tackles for loss during his career and second in TFL yards in a season with 26 in 2009. He is second in career sacks with 29.5 and third in sack yardage (222). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
DEFENSIVE LINE – LaMarr Woodley, 2003-06: Woodley holds the record for tackles for loss yardage with 131 for a season and is second in career yardage with 286. He holds the record for sack yardage in a season with 119 in 2006 and is second in career yardage with 224. He has a huge season in 2006 and was an All-American, the Lombardi Award winner, the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year. John T. Greilick,Detroit News
DEFENSIVE LINE – Glen Steele, 1994-97: Steele was voted the team’s top defensive lineman in 1997 and helped the Wolverines go undefeated and earn a share of the national title. He had 45 tackles for loss during his career and his 24 sacks rank him tied for fourth. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
DEFENSIVE LINE – Maurice Hurst, 2015-17: His name isn’t all over the Michigan record books, but Hurst was a dominant lineman who was All-Big Ten first team in 2017 and an All-American that season. He had 33.5 tackles for loss during his career. David Guralnick, Detroit News
LINEBACKER – Larry Foote, 1998-2001: Foote was first team All-Big Ten in 2000 and 2001. In his last season, Foote was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American. He held the record for most tackles for loss in a game with seven against Iowa in 2001, but the record was broken in 2017 by Khaleke Hudson (eight against Minnesota). Bentley Historical Library
LINEBACKER – David Harris, 2003-06: Harris came on the scene as a junior – his first two seasons were slowed by injury – and led the team in 2005 with 88 tackles, then 103 as a senior. He was a second-team All-American and a second-round pick in the NFL Draft in 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
LINEBACKER – Devin Bush, 2016-18: Bush was in many ways the heart of his team, definitely a tone-setter on defense. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and also the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year that season, as well as an All-American. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection. David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSIVE BACK – Charles Woodson, 1995-97: The 1997 Heisman Trophy winner impressed on all fronts, primarily on defense, but also on offense and special teams as he helped Michigan to an unbeaten season. He ranks No.2 at Michigan in career interceptions with 18 and his eight in 1997 is tied for third for interceptions in a season. He was a two-time All-American and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
DEFENSIVE BACK – Leon Hall, 2003-06: An All-American in 2006, Hall is tied for fourth in career interceptions with 12. He holds the record for most fumble return yards with 83 in 2005 and is tied for second in pass breakups in a season with 18 in 2006. He is second in career PBUs with 43. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
DEFENSIVE BACK – Marlin Jackson, 2001-04: Jackson was an All-American in 2004 and a Big Ten first-team selection in 2002 and 2004. He is second in the Michigan record book in pass breakups for a season with 18, tied with Leon Hall. He’s fourth in career PBUs with 34 (2001-2004). David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSIVE BACK – Jabrill Peppers, 2014-16: The versatile athlete used in various phases of the game was an All-American in 2016 and a Heisman Trophy finalist. He also won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in the game. Peppers was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Ten in 2016. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
KICKER – Garrett Rivas, 2003-06: Rivas has the Michigan record for most career field goals with 64. He’s also tied for attempts with Remy Hamilton with 82. Rivas has the record for most PATs scored with 162 and attempted the most (171). He holds the record for most points scored at Michigan with 354. David Guralnick, Detroit News
PUNTER – Zoltan Mesko, 2006-09: Mesko was two-time first-team All-Big Ten in 2008 and 2009. He holds the Michigan records for most punts, 80 in 2008, and in his career, with 252. He set a record for most yardage punting in a season with 3,436 in 2008 and career with 10,703. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
RETURN SPECIALIST – Steve Breaston, 2003-06: What record doesn’t Breaston have? He had the most career punt returns with 208 from and most in a game with 11. He has the record of 619 return yards in a season and 1,599 in his career. Breaston holds the record for most return yards in a game with 221 in the 2005 Rose Bowl. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he, his coaches and staff, along with university doctors, have been thorough in their planning and considered every detail, including what might happen during the season if he were to test positive for COVID-19.

    Harbaugh, appearing on the recent “In the Trenches” podcast with host Jon Jansen, said if he were to miss a game this fall in the event of a positive test, coordinators Don Brown and Josh Gattis would be next to take over for him on game day. Michigan has a plan prepared in case any coach has to miss a game.

    “Succession plan? Sure,” Harbaugh said on the podcast. “Those are the two coaches that would be in that succession. At every position, not just myself, at every position on the staff (there’s a plan).”

    Last month, Toledo head coach Jason Candle tested positive for the coronavirus but was not experiencing any symptoms. He planned to self-isolate for 10 days.

    There's plenty of uncertainty regarding fall sports, but the Big Ten released a 10-game composite football schedule on Wednesday, and it provides flexibility if games must be postponed. Michigan opens against Purdue on Sept. 5 at Michigan Stadium -- it is unclear if there will be a limited number or no fans for games -- and then travels to Minnesota the following week. Michigan was originally scheduled to play MSU in East Lansing, but the game has been moved to Ann Arbor on Oct. 3. The most notable change is the Michigan-Ohio State game moved from its tradition spot at the end of the regular season to Oct. 24 in Columbus.

    "The reaction was good,” Harbaugh said of seeing the schedule. “Like the players I felt, ‘OK, now we know who we’re playing our first game.’ We knew nine of the opponents we would have that were on the schedule and added Northwestern (at the end). Just a good feeling to see the schedule, know who your first game is against and I could tell with our players, coaches and staff, there was an enriched sense of enthusiasm and juice that everybody had at (Wednesday’s) workouts.”

    Harbaugh was asked if it will feel “odd” to face Ohio State in October.

    “I don’t know that it will or it won’t right now,” Harbaugh said. “We’re ready to play right now anybody, anywhere. We just want to play football games. There’s been so many guys who have trained so hard their entire life for this opportunity. They have played and put themselves in a position to have success.

    “For those guys, those players that want to play, need to play, that’s the one that we’re all willing to bend over backward for so they can have the opportunity to do that.”

    Michigan opens preseason camp Friday. Here are other highlights from Harbaugh’s conversation with Jansen on the “In the Trenches” podcast:

    ►On how Harbaugh has managed the roller-coaster of news and emotions during the pandemic: “A lot of respect for the virus, even fear for the virus. But also the belief, the hope and strong feeling we, us together, we can be smarter than it and we can be stronger than it, and we can overcome it together. This is not an us versus them. This is us versus the problem and finding a solution.”

    ►On how to manage emotions heading into the season: “The Navy SEALs have a great way of saying it. They talk about Hell Week and not talking about how they’re going to get through the whole thing but getting to breakfast the next day. Living life in stages is what we’ve been doing under the advice of doctors and the Big Ten protocols for return, mitigating as much risk as we possibly can. Now we’re entering a phase that’s going to be training camp, football practice, and I really believe our team is ready for that with two great weeks of training and walkthroughs and really all being good news. The players have a tremendous amount of juice, especially (Wednesday) when the schedule came out and the (announced) protocols for testing and we also had really good news with all of our tests (Wednesday) came back negative. Well over 100 players tested and every single one of those tests came back negative. That’s how we’re doing it, putting it in God’s hands and moving forward.”

    More: 'A weird look': In a year where nothing is normal, Michigan vs. Ohio State moves to October

    ►On what has been the key to so few positive test results: “It hasn’t been zero, but the biggest defenses you have are social distancing and wearing the mask and many other things, keeping a clean environment, really trying to create a bubble, the best bubble that we can. Not talking about the NBA bubble, but our bubble here on campus and within Schembechler Hall. Our staff, our university, our doctors have done an incredible job with the protocols put in, and we live them continuously and reinforce those and our players have really grown with those protocols and with that advice. They just keep getting better and better. That’s what we’ve been doing daily, weekly, continuously, day after day.”

    ►On what he has seen from his players during the pandemic: “They continue to love and support each other. I would talk about keeping them safe, mitigating risk but still also getting the training they need. That training has really been phenomenal the way they’ve come back in shape, especially strong. You could tell they were doing workouts on their own when they were not here. So when they came back here, they were very strong. About 60 percent of the team was in good shape cardiovascularly but that’s really grown. (Strength coach) Ben Herbert and his staff have done a great job and the players have done a great job. We have a conditioning test that we’ve been putting our players through and about 100 have passed that test, some are very close to passing that test. We are using that as a cardiovascular threshold but also as a baseline as well. Many of our guys took it to a new level, not just to pass the test but to compete and turn it into how fast they could go. It’s a test that measures speed, measures athleticism and measures endurance. There are guys who have taken that and blown it out of the water. There’s passing it and there’s crushing it.

    "I could go through the names. Zach Charbonnet, for instance, was the fastest on the team in the different position tests at different times they have to make. Aidan Hutchinson was five seconds under what his prescribed time was for an average. Brad Robbins also an unbelievable job of over five seconds under his average time as a specialist.

    "Our guys are ready. They’re ready for training camp to start and then some. And very excited to play. Many have worked so very hard in this offseason and also their entire life for this opportunity and the opportunity they put themselves in by their training.”

    ►On how Harbaugh has engaged the players during the pandemic and addressed concerns and questions: “Extremely productive. So many conversations through Zoom, through text, through individual calls, team-parent meetings, parent and player meetings, doctors have been on some of the calls, (athletic director) Warde Manuel, coaches and myself. The amount of feedback, the questions, the ideas, I’ve come to rely on them from our parents, from our players, from our staff and from our medical people. They really deserve so much credit. The medical personnel here, so many individuals who are going above and beyond for all of us, not just football but for all our student athletes, for our community, for our state. People who are working 15, 16 hours a day and sometimes you have these conversations with them at 10, 11 o’clock at night and they still have three, four hours of contact tracing they have to do and up the next morning doing it all over again. You can’t under-credit all the medical folk. I can tell you, tireless in their work ethic, their study. What they’re doing is so remarkable.”

    ►On how to keep the players safe when they engage in contact in practice: “No. 1, the testing (but) there’s other things. As we said, the two best defenses right now are social distancing and wearing a mask. All those things are put into place. All rules are being followed. Only 10 can be in a room. There are 10 or less depending on the size of that room. Then to the question of actually on the field, to the best of your ability you’ve tested and people out there are negative, then also other measures. The face shields, People are familiar with the ones that go from the top of the helmet to the top of the face mask. They have in the past protected the eyes and the face but (now) also a face shield over the mouth and over the face mask. When they’re not wearing that, they’re wearing a mask.

    "Taking it to another level as we start practice that linemen that are going to come face to face, they’re going to be double protection wearing a mask plus the face shield over their helmet. We’re going to limit the reps that somebody is in continuously because we want them to get used to it and not be out of breath or overheated, those kind of scenarios. 

    "So far, so good. As our guys wear their helmets now, you can see that face shield over the face mask, it does collect the spray that comes out of somebody’s mouth.”

    ►On whether he has worn one: “Yes. Another face shield the coaches wear and a mask under that as well."

    More: B1G questions: Breaking down UM's, MSU's revised 2020 football schedules

    ►On whether they will limit reps until the players adjust to practice since there was no spring ball: “We had a very good thing happen this year where we’ve been able to have two weeks of walkthrough going into training camp. We’ve never had that. We’ve always gone from strength and conditioning right into training camp. This year we’ve had the strength and conditioning and then we’ve also had the ability to perform these walkthroughs. The last week has been with helmets. I feel like from a movement standpoint, from the standpoint of cardiovascular, our guys are in a good place regarding that. There’s going to be some catchup to the physical part of the game because we didn’t have spring practice, we didn’t have the tackling. Starting (Friday) we’ll be able to use equipment with blocking sleds, tackling dummies, those kind of tools."

    ►On if there is anything they can do to prevent exposure for a position group: “We all think of position group and meetings and closeness on the field, but it really goes back to wearing the mask and having social distance. Yes, you can do that on a football field. There’s plenty of drills you can space out. We’re not packing guys into meeting rooms. It’s a combination of Zoom and in person where we have six to eight feet distance between desks. And then, also day-to-day how we interact with each other. Cut down the communication when we’re just moving around not at practice, cut down the chit-chat, eat away from people, get your social distance. Warde Manuel had a very interesting stat that within in the athletic department, there hasn’t been anybody that has got the virus in the facility. That was good news, too.”

