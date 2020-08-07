The Detroit News picks Michigan’s best football players for the past 25 ...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' best Michigan football players for the past 25 years, compiled by Angelique S. Chengelis.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' best Michigan football players for the past 25 years, compiled by Angelique S. Chengelis. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
QUARTERBACK – Chad Henne, 2004-07: Henne in 2004 became only the second true freshman to start at quarterback for the Wolverines (Rick Leach was the first). Of course, players are judged for their big wins, and that’s why it was a tough call over Brian Griese, who led Michigan to a share of the national title in 1997. But Henne started four years and has all the school passing records, including yards at 9,715. His 87 touchdowns are third in Big Ten history.
QUARTERBACK – Chad Henne, 2004-07: Henne in 2004 became only the second true freshman to start at quarterback for the Wolverines (Rick Leach was the first). Of course, players are judged for their big wins, and that’s why it was a tough call over Brian Griese, who led Michigan to a share of the national title in 1997. But Henne started four years and has all the school passing records, including yards at 9,715. His 87 touchdowns are third in Big Ten history. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RUNNING BACK – Mike Hart, 2004-07: Michigan’s all-time leading rusher started as a freshman in 2004 and finished his career with 5,040 yards rushing. Hart was an extra-effort back who also excelled in pass protection. He was Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. As a junior he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy balloting. Hart leads Michigan with three games of 200 yards or more rushing.
RUNNING BACK – Mike Hart, 2004-07: Michigan’s all-time leading rusher started as a freshman in 2004 and finished his career with 5,040 yards rushing. Hart was an extra-effort back who also excelled in pass protection. He was Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. As a junior he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy balloting. Hart leads Michigan with three games of 200 yards or more rushing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RUNNING BACK – Anthony Thomas, 1997-2000: The “A Train” was a powerful runner who became Michigan’s all-time leading rusher in 2000 with 4,472 yards, a record that would be broken by Hart. He is now third behind Hart and quarterback Denard Robinson (4,495). He has Michigan’s record for rushing touchdowns with 55 and also a UM record of six games of 150 yards or more rushing.
RUNNING BACK – Anthony Thomas, 1997-2000: The “A Train” was a powerful runner who became Michigan’s all-time leading rusher in 2000 with 4,472 yards, a record that would be broken by Hart. He is now third behind Hart and quarterback Denard Robinson (4,495). He has Michigan’s record for rushing touchdowns with 55 and also a UM record of six games of 150 yards or more rushing. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
TIGHT END – Jerame Tuman, 1995-98: Maybe you remember Tuman best for being on the receiving end of Michigan’s 1997 bread-and-butter play-action bootleg that worked time and again. Tuman holds the program record for tight ends in career receiving touchdowns with 15 – in 1996 and 1997 he had five touchdowns each season. He is third in career receptions by a tight end with 98 and was All-Big Ten his final three seasons.
TIGHT END – Jerame Tuman, 1995-98: Maybe you remember Tuman best for being on the receiving end of Michigan’s 1997 bread-and-butter play-action bootleg that worked time and again. Tuman holds the program record for tight ends in career receiving touchdowns with 15 – in 1996 and 1997 he had five touchdowns each season. He is third in career receptions by a tight end with 98 and was All-Big Ten his final three seasons. Bentley Historical Library
Fullscreen
OFFENSIVE LINE – Jake Long, 2004-07: One of the more dominant tackles in the game, Long was a two-time All-American in 2006 and 2007 and went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2008. Long, who became a starter early in his redshirt season, was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the year in 2006 and 2007.
OFFENSIVE LINE – Jake Long, 2004-07: One of the more dominant tackles in the game, Long was a two-time All-American in 2006 and 2007 and went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2008. Long, who became a starter early in his redshirt season, was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the year in 2006 and 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
OFFENSIVE LINE – Steve Hutchinson, 1997-2000: Hutchinson, who earlier this year earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arrived at Michigan as a defensive tackle who was converted to offensive guard. He became a four-year starter beginning in 1997. He was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2000, the same year he was a unanimous All-American.
OFFENSIVE LINE – Steve Hutchinson, 1997-2000: Hutchinson, who earlier this year earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arrived at Michigan as a defensive tackle who was converted to offensive guard. He became a four-year starter beginning in 1997. He was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2000, the same year he was a unanimous All-American. Bentley Historical Library
Fullscreen
OFFENSIVE LINE – Jon Jansen, 1995-98: He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and set a school record with 50 straight starts, all at right tackle. Jansen was an integral part of the 1997 championship team as a captain and offensive lineman. He was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1998.
OFFENSIVE LINE – Jon Jansen, 1995-98: He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and set a school record with 50 straight starts, all at right tackle. Jansen was an integral part of the 1997 championship team as a captain and offensive lineman. He was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1998. Bentley Historical Library
Fullscreen
OFFENSIVE LINE – Taylor Lewan, 2010-13: Lewan was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2012 and 2013 and was a first-team All-American both of those seasons. He also was a first-team All-Big Ten selection three times, 2011-13.
OFFENSIVE LINE – Taylor Lewan, 2010-13: Lewan was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2012 and 2013 and was a first-team All-American both of those seasons. He also was a first-team All-Big Ten selection three times, 2011-13. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
OFFENSIVE LINE – David Baas, 2001-04: Not only was Baas the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2004, he also was named the nation’s best center and was awarded the Rimington Trophy. Baas was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team selection and also was an All-American in 2004.
OFFENSIVE LINE – David Baas, 2001-04: Not only was Baas the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2004, he also was named the nation’s best center and was awarded the Rimington Trophy. Baas was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team selection and also was an All-American in 2004. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
WIDE RECEIVER – David Terrell, 1998-2000: The two-year starter was an All-American in 2000. Terrell was the first Michigan receiver with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons – 1,038 in 1999 and 1,130 in 2000. He was the Orange Bowl MVP in 2000 with a career-high 10 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Alabama.
WIDE RECEIVER – David Terrell, 1998-2000: The two-year starter was an All-American in 2000. Terrell was the first Michigan receiver with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons – 1,038 in 1999 and 1,130 in 2000. He was the Orange Bowl MVP in 2000 with a career-high 10 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Alabama. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
WIDE RECEIVER – Braylon Edwards, 2001-04: Edwards holds most of Michigan’s receiving yards and had a particularly prolific season in 2004 when he was the Big Ten MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the Biletnikoff Award winner. That season, Edwards set the season record for receptions with 97 and yards with 1,330. He tops Michigan’s career leaders with 252 receptions, 3,541 yards and 39 touchdowns.
WIDE RECEIVER – Braylon Edwards, 2001-04: Edwards holds most of Michigan’s receiving yards and had a particularly prolific season in 2004 when he was the Big Ten MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the Biletnikoff Award winner. That season, Edwards set the season record for receptions with 97 and yards with 1,330. He tops Michigan’s career leaders with 252 receptions, 3,541 yards and 39 touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE LINE – Brandon Graham, 2006-09: Graham was the Big Ten MVP in 2009 and a first-team All-American that season. He is second in the Michigan record book with 56 tackles for loss during his career and second in TFL yards in a season with 26 in 2009. He is second in career sacks with 29.5 and third in sack yardage (222).
DEFENSIVE LINE – Brandon Graham, 2006-09: Graham was the Big Ten MVP in 2009 and a first-team All-American that season. He is second in the Michigan record book with 56 tackles for loss during his career and second in TFL yards in a season with 26 in 2009. He is second in career sacks with 29.5 and third in sack yardage (222). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE LINE – LaMarr Woodley, 2003-06: Woodley holds the record for tackles for loss yardage with 131 for a season and is second in career yardage with 286. He holds the record for sack yardage in a season with 119 in 2006 and is second in career yardage with 224. He has a huge season in 2006 and was an All-American, the Lombardi Award winner, the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.
DEFENSIVE LINE – LaMarr Woodley, 2003-06: Woodley holds the record for tackles for loss yardage with 131 for a season and is second in career yardage with 286. He holds the record for sack yardage in a season with 119 in 2006 and is second in career yardage with 224. He has a huge season in 2006 and was an All-American, the Lombardi Award winner, the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year. John T. Greilick,Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE LINE – Glen Steele, 1994-97: Steele was voted the team’s top defensive lineman in 1997 and helped the Wolverines go undefeated and earn a share of the national title. He had 45 tackles for loss during his career and his 24 sacks rank him tied for fourth.
DEFENSIVE LINE – Glen Steele, 1994-97: Steele was voted the team’s top defensive lineman in 1997 and helped the Wolverines go undefeated and earn a share of the national title. He had 45 tackles for loss during his career and his 24 sacks rank him tied for fourth. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE LINE – Maurice Hurst, 2015-17: His name isn’t all over the Michigan record books, but Hurst was a dominant lineman who was All-Big Ten first team in 2017 and an All-American that season. He had 33.5 tackles for loss during his career.
DEFENSIVE LINE – Maurice Hurst, 2015-17: His name isn’t all over the Michigan record books, but Hurst was a dominant lineman who was All-Big Ten first team in 2017 and an All-American that season. He had 33.5 tackles for loss during his career. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LINEBACKER – Larry Foote, 1998-2001: Foote was first team All-Big Ten in 2000 and 2001. In his last season, Foote was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American. He held the record for most tackles for loss in a game with seven against Iowa in 2001, but the record was broken in 2017 by Khaleke Hudson (eight against Minnesota).
LINEBACKER – Larry Foote, 1998-2001: Foote was first team All-Big Ten in 2000 and 2001. In his last season, Foote was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American. He held the record for most tackles for loss in a game with seven against Iowa in 2001, but the record was broken in 2017 by Khaleke Hudson (eight against Minnesota). Bentley Historical Library
Fullscreen
LINEBACKER – David Harris, 2003-06: Harris came on the scene as a junior – his first two seasons were slowed by injury – and led the team in 2005 with 88 tackles, then 103 as a senior. He was a second-team All-American and a second-round pick in the NFL Draft in 2007.
LINEBACKER – David Harris, 2003-06: Harris came on the scene as a junior – his first two seasons were slowed by injury – and led the team in 2005 with 88 tackles, then 103 as a senior. He was a second-team All-American and a second-round pick in the NFL Draft in 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LINEBACKER – Devin Bush, 2016-18: Bush was in many ways the heart of his team, definitely a tone-setter on defense. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and also the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year that season, as well as an All-American. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection.
LINEBACKER – Devin Bush, 2016-18: Bush was in many ways the heart of his team, definitely a tone-setter on defense. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and also the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year that season, as well as an All-American. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE BACK – Charles Woodson, 1995-97: The 1997 Heisman Trophy winner impressed on all fronts, primarily on defense, but also on offense and special teams as he helped Michigan to an unbeaten season. He ranks No.2 at Michigan in career interceptions with 18 and his eight in 1997 is tied for third for interceptions in a season. He was a two-time All-American and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
DEFENSIVE BACK – Charles Woodson, 1995-97: The 1997 Heisman Trophy winner impressed on all fronts, primarily on defense, but also on offense and special teams as he helped Michigan to an unbeaten season. He ranks No.2 at Michigan in career interceptions with 18 and his eight in 1997 is tied for third for interceptions in a season. He was a two-time All-American and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE BACK – Leon Hall, 2003-06: An All-American in 2006, Hall is tied for fourth in career interceptions with 12. He holds the record for most fumble return yards with 83 in 2005 and is tied for second in pass breakups in a season with 18 in 2006. He is second in career PBUs with 43.
DEFENSIVE BACK – Leon Hall, 2003-06: An All-American in 2006, Hall is tied for fourth in career interceptions with 12. He holds the record for most fumble return yards with 83 in 2005 and is tied for second in pass breakups in a season with 18 in 2006. He is second in career PBUs with 43. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE BACK – Marlin Jackson, 2001-04: Jackson was an All-American in 2004 and a Big Ten first-team selection in 2002 and 2004. He is second in the Michigan record book in pass breakups for a season with 18, tied with Leon Hall. He’s fourth in career PBUs with 34 (2001-2004).
DEFENSIVE BACK – Marlin Jackson, 2001-04: Jackson was an All-American in 2004 and a Big Ten first-team selection in 2002 and 2004. He is second in the Michigan record book in pass breakups for a season with 18, tied with Leon Hall. He’s fourth in career PBUs with 34 (2001-2004). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE BACK – Jabrill Peppers, 2014-16: The versatile athlete used in various phases of the game was an All-American in 2016 and a Heisman Trophy finalist. He also won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in the game. Peppers was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Ten in 2016.
DEFENSIVE BACK – Jabrill Peppers, 2014-16: The versatile athlete used in various phases of the game was an All-American in 2016 and a Heisman Trophy finalist. He also won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in the game. Peppers was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Ten in 2016. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
KICKER – Garrett Rivas, 2003-06: Rivas has the Michigan record for most career field goals with 64. He’s also tied for attempts with Remy Hamilton with 82. Rivas has the record for most PATs scored with 162 and attempted the most (171). He holds the record for most points scored at Michigan with 354.
KICKER – Garrett Rivas, 2003-06: Rivas has the Michigan record for most career field goals with 64. He’s also tied for attempts with Remy Hamilton with 82. Rivas has the record for most PATs scored with 162 and attempted the most (171). He holds the record for most points scored at Michigan with 354. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
PUNTER – Zoltan Mesko, 2006-09: Mesko was two-time first-team All-Big Ten in 2008 and 2009. He holds the Michigan records for most punts, 80 in 2008, and in his career, with 252. He set a record for most yardage punting in a season with 3,436 in 2008 and career with 10,703.
PUNTER – Zoltan Mesko, 2006-09: Mesko was two-time first-team All-Big Ten in 2008 and 2009. He holds the Michigan records for most punts, 80 in 2008, and in his career, with 252. He set a record for most yardage punting in a season with 3,436 in 2008 and career with 10,703. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RETURN SPECIALIST – Steve Breaston, 2003-06: What record doesn’t Breaston have? He had the most career punt returns with 208 from and most in a game with 11. He has the record of 619 return yards in a season and 1,599 in his career. Breaston holds the record for most return yards in a game with 221 in the 2005 Rose Bowl.
RETURN SPECIALIST – Steve Breaston, 2003-06: What record doesn’t Breaston have? He had the most career punt returns with 208 from and most in a game with 11. He has the record of 619 return yards in a season and 1,599 in his career. Breaston holds the record for most return yards in a game with 221 in the 2005 Rose Bowl. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye has never wavered when it comes to his desire to play football this fall despite all the uncertainties.

    The Big Ten on Wednesday announced a 10-game composite schedule although there are no guarantees the season will be actually played because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan opened preseason camp on Friday and the Wolverines’ season begins Sept. 5 against Purdue at Michigan Stadium.

    Paye briefly considered leaving for the NFL after last season and most certainly will be a coveted prospect in next year’s NFL Draft. He remained in Ann Arbor after all on-campus activities were suspended in mid-March and worked out on his own focused on the fall.

    “I’m playing. If we have a season, I’m playing,” Paye told The Detroit News Thursday night. “I see a bunch of other guys opting out. I came back for a reason. I came back to play.”

    On the eve of Michigan’s camp, linebacker Adam Shibley, who founded TUFF, The Uniform Funding Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money to outfit under-served youth football teams in Cleveland and Detroit with the plan to expand into other cities and other sports like girls basketball, and teammates and TUFF board members Jess Speight, Jared Davis, Jake McCurry and Paye were in Detroit donating uniforms to four youth football teams.

    Paye said it was a relief to see the schedule announcement earlier this week.

    “It was all unknown,” he said. “We were like, it would suck we’re doing all this stuff (voluntary workouts then walk-throughs and meetings for two weeks) and they would cancel the season. When they came out with the schedule and said we’re playing the season, it was like finally, we got some closure on something at least.”

    Among the schedule, quirks is the Michigan-Ohio State game, traditionally the last of the regular season, on Oct. 24 in Columbus.

    “I love it,” said Paye, who had 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season, said of the OSU game in October. “I like it because it gives us enough time to get into our season and get into our flow without having the dead legs and fatigue. October is a great month because it’s real nice out, the temperature is starting to go down a little bit. I think it will be great, to be honest.”

    Paye said everyone was “eager” to start when the Wolverines opened camp Friday.

    “We were kinda all scared that it was going to get canceled before, but now we’re going into camp, we’ve got the schedule now, so it’s given us a boost in a way knowing that there’s a possibility that we’ll have a season,” Paye said. “That’s all we needed and now we’re going to go into camp and keep working.”

    The 6-foot-4 Paye, who returns to start at defensive end along with Aidan Hutchinson — the pair call themselves “Salt and Pepper” — is listed at 272 pounds — but he said he fluctuates between 280 “one day and the next it could be 268.”

    For Paye, being part of TUFF is personal. He wants to see kids have the uniforms and gear he never had as a kid.

    “I just remember growing up and the uniforms I played in,” Paye said. “They weren’t the best uniforms, and playing against other teams, they would come out in nice helmets and all the jerseys looked brand new from that year, and we’d wear uniforms that had been in the organization for years. It wasn’t a nice thing. Coming out here and helping these boys out, giving them new uniforms, it was for sure something I wanted to do because I grew up being jealous of the other teams like, man, I wish I had some jerseys like that.

    “Swag is very crucial for your game plan. Once you feel good, you play good.”

    The Detroit PAL league canceled the season for these teams so a player’s mom, LaKenya Burks created a six-game regular season and a two-game playoff for them with the first game on Aug. 29.

    So many of the local resources that are normally shared with youth sports in Detroit, she said, have been diverted to COVID response. That’s why she was so grateful when she found out TUFF would be lending a hand.

    “It’s such a blessing,” Burks said. “It’s so good somebody is thinking about the kids.”

    Shibley, who started TUFF in the fall 2018, is from Cleveland and got the idea after seeing some youth players in the city asking for donations for their team. After busily organizing the event Thursday night, Shibley said it is gratifying to see how much TUFF is appreciated.

    “When you see how grateful the kids are, saying thank you and smiling,  that’s the best feeling,” Shibley said.

    Jared Davis, a defensive back and economics major, handles much of TUFF’s marketing. They all play a role in fundraising with Speight having a significant hand in it. The group has seen a significant spike in donations this summer.

    “It shows where peoples’ hearts are,” David said. “There’s a lot going on with social inequality and it just shows people do really care and people really do what they can to stand up and help people. It’s cool to see people step up during a team when it’s really needed.  A little light in the world is always awesome.”

    Receiver Jake McCurry led a large group of the youth players as they ran races.

    “It was a good time for everybody, good even to keep COVID off your minds and maybe or maybe not having a football season,” McCurry said.

    Like Paye, McCurry was relieved to see a schedule release.

    “I’m a little bit surprised we made it this far,” he said. “It excites me. It’s my last season so I’m excited to have one more fall camp and be with my teammates. And have a 10-game schedule where we’re playing our Big Ten opponents which I kinda like with more difficult games because special teams matter more and I’m heavily involved in special teams.”

    The players wore masks and face shields as they distributed the uniforms and hung out with the youth players. Now, with a schedule in hand and camp beginning, they’re ready to go and hope to actually play.

    “We’re encouraged,” Speight said. “Feel liking a big gust of wind hit our sails.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE