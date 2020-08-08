The Big Ten, three days removed from releasing a 10-game fall football schedule, announced Saturday that all programs will remain in the acclimatization period during preseason camp, delaying padded practice, meaning helmets-only, no pads for now.

This announcement came Saturday morning not long after news broke of the Mid-American Conference decision to postpone fall sports, including football, until the spring

And perhaps more significantly, Yahoo Sports, in a sourced report Saturday morning, indicated the Big Ten presidents are meeting today with all options on the table. The report by Pete Thamel also said there is momentum among the presidents to cancel the football season.

As the country continues to be in the midst of the COVD-19 pandemic that ceased on-campus activity in mid-March, the Big Ten, under the direction of commissioner Kevin Warren, has been cautious in the steps it has taken.

Big Ten camps opened Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming season which is scheduled to start Sept. 3-5. The Big Ten last month announced it would play conference-games only and revealed the composite schedule this week. Michigan State is opening Sept. 5 against Minnesota and Michigan opens that day against Purdue.

Michigan and Michigan State are both practicing today.

“Based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, that, until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear) as we continue to transition prudently through preseason practice,” the Big Ten statement reads. “All other fall sports will continue to work locally with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity, as necessary, based on current medical protocols.”

Warren said this week when the schedule was announced that the release did not necessarily mean the season would happen.

“Flexibiity is so critically important,” Warren said. “We are very hopeful to have a Big Ten football season, to have fall sports in our Big Ten conference. But again, we’re approaching this entire process on a day-to-day basis. We’re gathering medical information daily. We’re communicating with all of our constituents in the Big Ten, we’re communicating with our student-athletes and having dialogue with them. This will not be a straight line this year.

“Again, we’ve released schedule, but we’ve done it in the context of we have to play ahead, but we understand we are in a pandemic, we’re doing the best we can possibly can to create an environment where our student-athletes can get a world-class education at one of our institutions, but also if we’re so fortunate that compete in intercollegiate athletics here this fall. We need to make sure the health and safety and the wellness remain at the top of our list.”

In the statement Saturday, the Big Ten said it understands there will be questions with how this latest decision impacts the schedule.

“As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes,” the statement reads.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who appeared Friday on the “In the Trenches” podcast, said “well over” 100 players were tested this week and all returned negative on Wednesday.

“It hasn’t been zero (overall), but the biggest defenses you have are social distancing and wearing the mask and many other things, keeping a clean environment, really trying to create a bubble, the best bubble that we can,” Harbaugh said when asked how Michigan players and staff are working to stay safe

“Not talking about the NBA bubble, but our bubble here on campus and within Schembechler Hall. Our staff, our university, our doctors have done an incredible job with the protocols put in, and we live them continuously and reinforce those and our players have really grown with those protocols and with that advice. They just keep getting better and better. That’s what we’ve been doing daily, weekly, continuously, day after day.”