Jalen Warley, a 6-foot-4 five-star combo guard from Norristown, Pa., on Sunday committed to Florida State, choosing the Seminoles over Michigan and four other finalists.

Jalen Warley (Photo: 247Sports)

Warley made the announcement on CBS Sports HQ.

Warley is ranked the No. 3 combo guard in the nation for 2021 in the 247Sports Composite.

Michigan made a late push for Warley, led by assistant coach Phil Martelli, who coached Warley’s father and uncle at St. Joseph’s University.

Warley's other finalists were Memphis, Miami, Oregon and Virginia.

"It was a really hard decision," Warley said on the CBS Sports HQ broadcast. "I relied on my family and coaching staff to help me in the recruiting process."

Michigan has three players in its 2021 recruiting class: Kobe Bufkin, a 6-foot-4 guard from Grand Rapids; Isaiah Barnes, a 6-7 wing from Illinois; and Will Tschetter, a 6-8 stretch forward from Minnesota.

