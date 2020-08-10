Ranking the Big Ten head football coaches
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' ranking of the Big Ten head football coaches, including Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (left) and Ohio State's Ryan Day (right), with analysis from Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Ryan Day, Ohio State: OK, we get it. Day has coached all of one full season at Ohio State, which makes it eye-opening to put him at the top. But it was an impressive season, as the Buckeyes won 13 games before a debatable call helped derail things in the national semifinals. Since then, Day has managed to create an uptick in what was already impressive recruiting and shows no signs of a drop-off as he continues to transition the program from the days of Urban Meyer. David Guralnick, Detroit News
2. James Franklin, Penn State: Franklin did well to get the Nittany Lions bowl eligible his first two seasons as they waded through the post-Jerry Sandusky days of limited scholarships and postseason bans. Since then, he’s taken the program back to a championship level, winning 11 games three of the last four seasons and taking home the conference title in 2016. He continues to recruit at a high level and will be pushing Ohio State each season to win the East. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
3. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: Like the Badgers program, Chryst sometimes gets overlooked. Maybe he’s not as flashy or outspoken as some, but he leads one of the most consistent programs in the country. In five years at Wisconsin, Chryst has failed to win at least 10 games only once and has won the Big Ten West three times. The only knock is the Badgers have yet to win the conference title game under Chryst, but odds are he’ll get a few more cracks. Andy Manis, Associated Press
4. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: Considering Fitzgerald has been to nine bowl games, won 10 games in a season three times and has played in a Big Ten title game is impressive enough. That he’s done it at Northwestern is even more remarkable. There have been a few bad years sprinkled in, but with Northwestern’s commitment to upgrading its facilities, it would be wise to believe Fitzgerald is just getting started. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
5. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: It’s hard to look at Harbaugh’s record and find too much to complain about. In five seasons leading the Wolverines, he’s 47-18 with three 10-win seasons. Yet, that’s not why Harbaugh was hired at Michigan. The former quarterback was supposed to lead the Wolverines back to the top of the Big Ten and be a player nationally. That hasn’t happened, as Harbaugh has yet to win a division title, something that’s hard to ignore, even in the Big Ten East. David Guralnick, Detroit News
6. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: If there’s a prize for consistency over a long period of time, Ferentz is at the top of the list. We might be a little tough on him on this list, especially for a guy who has just four losing seasons in 21, but it’s worth noting the Hawkeyes haven’t won a Big Ten title since 2004. They came close by making the conference title game in 2015 and Ferentz has a better than .500 record in bowl games, but 7-8 wins a year lands you right here on this list. Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
7. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: The high-energy style of Fleck might rub some the wrong way, but he’s proven to be a winner. After leading Western Michigan to 13 wins and a spot in the Cotton Bowl in 2016, he had the Golden Gophers in a bowl game in Year 2 and in 2019 had Minnesota on the verge of a division title while winning 11 games and picking up a victory in the Outback Bowl. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
8. Tom Allen, Indiana: Building momentum in football at Indiana is no simple task, as the Hoosiers have had a winning season only twice in the last 25 years. But one of those was last season when Allen led Indiana to eight wins and a top-25 ranking for the first time in a quarter of a century. The key will be maintaining the success, no simple task when the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan are on the schedule every season. Al Goldis, Associated Press
9. Jeff Brohm, Purdue: The first two seasons couldn’t have gone much better from Brohm, who quickly turned the Boilermakers from a bottom-feeder in the Big Ten to a team that qualified for two straight bowl games and seemed to be an up-and-comer in the West. Injuries helped derail that momentum in 2019, and it will be interesting to see of Brohm can right the ship heading into 2020 and become a threat to win the West. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
10. Greg Schiano, Rutgers: This one falls into the difficult-to-judge category, as Schiano returns to Rutgers after leading the program to new heights from 2001-11. After two poor seasons leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Schiano resurfaced in 2016 as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. That run prepared him for his second stint with the Scarlet Knights, a team that has won just 13 games over the last five seasons. Seth Wenig, Associated Press
11. Lovie Smith, Illinois: Smith has twice coached in the Super Bowl, once as a head coach and once as a coordinator, but that sort of success has been hard to come by in four seasons with the Fighting Illini with a 15-34 overall record. There were signs last season, though, that things are starting to turn as the Illini won six games and reached a bowl game for the first time under Smith. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
12. Mel Tucker, Michigan State: Judging a first-year coach is difficult, a task made even harder by the fact Tucker has been a head coach for a grand total of one year, going 5-7 at Colorado in 2019. It will be a tough transition for Tucker, who takes over for the winningest coach in program history — Mark Dantonio — and does so playing in the Big Ten East, one of the toughest conferences in college football. David Guralnick, Detroit News
13. Scott Frost, Nebraska: There was plenty of buzz when Frost was hired after leading UCF to a perfect season in 2017. The former Cornhuskers quarterback finished his first season in Lincoln on a positive note, winning four of the final six games. But after some were picking the Huskers to win the West in 2019, they failed to qualify for a bowl game and finished at 5-7. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
14. Mike Locksley, Maryland: It’s hard to ignore the numbers when looking at Locksley’s head-coaching resume. He went 2-26 as in less than three seasons at New Mexico, and after going 1-5 as the interim coach for the Terrapins in 2015, he had his best season in 2019, going 3-9 but winning only one Big Ten game as a quick start to the season quickly fizzled. He’s certainly ramped up recruiting, so there’s a chance he could quickly climb the rankings. Al Goldis, Associated Press
    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh advocated Monday for college football to be played because the COVID-19 virus “can be controlled and handled.” He cited a number of facts in a statement released by the athletic department.

    Harbaugh’s letter came on the heels of multiple reports, including in The Detroit News, that the Big Ten has postponed the college football season until the spring.

    Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren unveiled a 10-game conference-only composite football schedule for the fall last Wednesday, but as he said that day, announcing a schedule did not mean a season would be played. Michigan and Michigan State opened preseason camps, as did the rest of the conference teams, on Friday.

    “I’m not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players desire to play but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13,” Harbaugh wrote. “I am advocating on August 10 that this virus can be controlled and handled because of these facts:

    ►The Michigan football program has had 11 positive tests out of 893 administered, including three upon initial return to campus.

    ►We have had two positive tests out of the last 417 administered.

    ►We have had zero positive tests out of the last 353 administered.

    ►There have been zero positives tests among the coaches or staff over the entire eight weeks of testing.

    ►There has been no contract tracing to our fields, weight room, locker room or facility.

    ►We have had zero pauses in our training.

    ►We have complied with all CDC guidelines and self‐implemented stricter standards for contacting tracing in quarantining to prevent spread.

    ►We have followed all health and safety guidelines and welcome and encourage any health department, University administrators or other sports programs to visit and see how we practice and execute these protocols.”

    Last Friday on the “In the Trenches” podcast with Jon Jansen, Harbaugh said he was pleased how vigilant his players had been wearing masks and social distancing. He said that more than 100 players tested all returned negatives test results last Wednesday, two days before camps was to begin.

    “This isn’t easy. This is hard,” Harbaugh wrote. “It is proven that the conduct, discipline and structure within our program have led to these stellar results. We respect the challenge that the virus has presented, however, we will not cower from it.  We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play.

    More: Wojo: Big Ten football shouldn’t pull the plug, just yet

    “If you are transparent and follow the rules, this is how it can be done. I am forever proud of our players, parents, coaches and staff for being leaders and role models in our sport, at our institution and in society. We will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines, teach, train, and coach those young men and their families that have put their trust in us, while advocating for a football season in the fall. In quoting President Theodore Roosevelt, we do this “so that our place will not be among the cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.”

    Harbaugh concluded the letter with two hashtags that have gained steam since late Sunday as college football players across the country began to mobilize on social media with the #WEWANTTOPLAY hashtag.

    Coaches, like Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, began using the #WEWANTTOCOACH hashtag. Gattis wrote on Twitter Monday morning that Michigan’s “medical protocol is the standard. The environment we provide is the safest environment physically, mentally, and emotionally for our players!”

