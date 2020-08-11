As the upcoming Big Ten football season teeters on the brink of not happening this fall, Michigan has had its first player opt out.

Redshirt sophomore running back Christian Turner shared Tuesday on Twitter his decision not to play because of COVID-19.

Christian Turner (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“I have decided to opt out of the season due to Covid 19,” Turner tweeted.

Turner appeared in 10 games as a backup last season and rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries.

