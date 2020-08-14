UM athletics announces two more positive tests

The Big Ten canceled fall sports earlier this week, but Michigan athletes from multiple teams remain on campus training and continue to be tested for COVID-19.

In the latest week of testing (Aug. 8-today), 254 athletes and coaches/staff were tested with two positive results.

Of 1,346 tests given to Michigan athletes overall, 35 have tested positive, and of 348 staff members tested, there have been two positives results. In total, there have been 1,694 tests with 37 positives returns.

These figures span all student-athletes currently on campus in these sports: Football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, ice hockey, men’s and women’s gymnastics, wrestling, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s tennis, baseball, and softball.

