Four-star guard Brandon Weston includes Michigan in top six

Michigan is in the mix for another top-100 recruit.

Brandon Weston, a four-star guard from Chicago, released his top six schools on Monday and the Wolverines made the list along with Illinois, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Wake Forest and Western Illinois.

Weston (6-foot-5, 195 pounds) is ranked the No. 63 overall recruit in the 2021 class and No. 4 prospect in the state of Illinois, according to the 247Sports composite. He reported an offer from Michigan on May 22.

Weston averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals per game last season at Chicago’s Morgan Park. He’s transferring to Hillcrest Prep in Arizona for his senior season.

Michigan already has three commits in its 2021 recruiting class — four-star guard Kobe Bufkin (Grand Rapids), four-star wing Isaiah Barnes (Illinois) and three-star forward Will Tschetter (Minnesota) — and has at least two available scholarships remaining for the 2021-22 season.

Point guard target Frankie Collins, a four-star prospect and top-80 recruit, will make his college decision at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Michigan is among his eight finalists.

The Wolverines have also recently extended offers to 2021 prospects Hunter Sallis, a five-star guard from Nebraska, and Bryce Hopkins, a four-star forward from Illinois who decommitted from Louisville earlier this month.

