Jace Howard will wear No. 25 at Michigan, just like his dad Juwan

Like father, like son.

The Michigan basketball program announced on Sunday night that freshman wing Jace Howard changed his uniform number and will don the No. 25 jersey, the same one his dad, Juwan, wore during his playing days in Ann Arbor.

“Wearing No. 25 has been something I have wanted for a long time,” Jace said in a statement released on the program’s Twitter account.

“Getting my dad’s blessing made it truly an amazing moment for both of us and our family. He made No. 25 an iconic number at Michigan and I will wear it with pride every day.”

Juwan, of course, was a member of the famed Fab Five and helped the Wolverines reach the national title game in 1992 and 1993. A two-time All-American, he averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds during his three seasons in Ann Arbor and was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. He spent 25 years in the NBA — 19 as a player and six as an assistant coach — before returning to coach his alma mater last year.

Jace was originally set to wear No. 10 in his first season playing for his father before Sunday’s announcement.

“There really are no words,” Juwan said in a tweet. “All I know is I am so blessed!”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins