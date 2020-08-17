Michigan football parents demand reversal of Big Ten decision in letter to Schlissel, Warren

Angry and disappointed Michigan football parents have galvanized and written a strongly worded letter to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel demanding a reversal of the cancellation of the 2020 football season.

That is the final of five requests from the Michigan parents, who also want video meetings with Warren and Schlissel to discuss the vote and rationale behind the decision to cancel.

The letter, shared on social media Monday, is the latest of similarly worded messages from football parents around the conference to the Big Ten commissioner and university presidents and chancellors who last Tuesday canceled the 2020 season. That announcement was made just days after Warren released a conference-only 10-game schedule set to kick off Labor Day weekend.

Iowa parents delivered a letter to the conference office Friday, Ohio State and Penn State parents publicly released their letters on Saturday and Nebraska parents posted a letter to social media Sunday.

But Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields put his star power behind the movement Sunday when he posted a #WeWanttoPlay petition addressed to Warren, Big Ten presidents and athletic directors. “This cause is close to my heart – please sign,” Fields wrote. Twenty four hours later, the petition had more than 230,000 signatures.

Michigan football parents, who shared their letter on a newly created Twitter page, @WolverineFamily, praised Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff for maintaining contact with the parents since on-campus activities were suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They said they are “well-versed in the protocols” established in the football program.

“More importantly, we have complete trust in our sons and their ability to determine what is best for them,” the letter reads. “Therefore, we overwhelmingly support their decisions to play or opt out this fall. As football players, they understand risk. As young men, they understand the consequences of their decisions. They are able to balance potential risk with reward. We believe that our boys participating in Michigan football this fall is the best possible environment during these uncertain times.

“We strongly believe that denying these players the opportunity to compete this season would jeopardize their futures. They deserve the opportunity to play.”

The Michigan football families in this letter also said they support the letters written by families from players at other Big Ten schools.

"We feel that the decision to cancel the 2020 season was premature," the letter reads. "We also believe the Big Ten and University Presidents failed to exercise due diligence by not acquiring the input of the very student athletes their decisions would impact."

The Michigan football families listed their requests of Warren and Schlissel, concluding with the reversal of the season cancellation.

They also want:

►A video meeting with the Big Ten commissioner to discuss the Big Ten’s rationale.

►A video meeting with Schlissel to discuss the rationale of voting against playing when safety protocol was proving to be effective.

►A detailed description of the critical facts that were used to cancel the season.

►A detailed description of standard protocols and safety practice for all Big Ten teams.

►A reversal of the cancellation of the 2020 10-game season.

It was signed: The University of Michigan Football Families.

Shortly after the Big Ten announced its plans to cancel the 2020 season and turn its focus to potentially playing in the spring, the Pac-12 also canceled its season but provided to the public the medical data and research that informed the conference leaders’ decision. The Big Ten did not provide any documentation.

The remaining three conferences among the Power Five are pressing forward toward a season this fall. In fact, the Southeastern Conference is releasing its football schedule later Monday.

Warren, who said when the Big Ten schedule was released that was not a guarantee there would be a season, said the Big Ten’s decision was focused on the health and well-being of the athletes this fall. Research, including data regarding myocarditis, a heart condition linked to COVID-19, reportedly played a significant role in the decision not to proceed with fall sports.

“This was going to be a day-to-day situation,” Warren said on BTN after the announcement. “And we were in a perpetual state of observing, gathering information and doing everything we could to have fall sports.”

Through the weekend, as these letters from families in the Big Ten rolled in and as Fields’ petition gained steam, the spotlight remained on Warren, who offered very little detail in his post-announcement BTN interview. Aside from parents pointing out the fact Warren’s son is a football player at Mississippi State, a team in the SEC that is still forging ahead, there has been considerable criticism for making the decision this early.

Several mothers of Michigan football players spoke to The Detroit News last week,including Peach Pagano, mother of Michigan captain Carlo Kemp; and Lisa McCaffrey, mother of Dylan, a quarterback at Michigan, and Luke, a quarterback at Nebraska. Pagano posted a message to Twitter on Tuesday after the decision and McCaffrey and husband, Ed, shared a letter last Monday night saying they supported their children and “their right to play.”

They believed the Big Ten could have started the season and then made a determination.

“I can’t believe we are here,” Pagano told The News last Wednesday. “I can’t believe that this happened, honestly, that they wouldn’t even give us a shot to get through game one. In my mind, I’m like, ‘Let’s just get one game under our belt.'

“Even two games. I’m not scared that my son’s going to die from it. I know we’re too healthy, our mindsets, and the way we believe. But oh my God, they didn’t even give us a chance. And then this – other schools are still going. I can’t process it properly. If it was for the greater good, they would cancel campuses. But they canceled football?”

Fields, in the petition, referred to “we” as the football players of the Big Ten, along with fans and college football supporters and said they “request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season.”

“Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season,” he wrote. “Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion.

“We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to COVID-19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

Could the players and their families take legal action? Potentially. According to a Sports Illustrated story Saturday, lawyer Tom Mars, familiar to Michigan fans after he successfully secured immediate eligibility for two-year quarterback starter Shea Patterson in 2018, said he was contacted by the parents of several Big Ten players seeking help to find a way to play immediately.

Mars then wrote a two-page document, “Action Plan to Mitigate Concerns and Legal Risks of Playing Fall 2020 Football.” The first step would be to get the NCAA ban of liability waivers overturned. If that were to happen, lawyers could then draft liability waivers that essentially would prevent players and parents the ability to sue the school if their son contracted COVID-19.

In the sign-off to the letter submitted by the “concerned parents of 81 (Nebraska) football players,” they said their sons are willing to assume the risks.

“We do not want to make light of the seriousness of this terrible disease, but it is not going away,” they wrote. “Our sons are willing to assume this risk and commit to mitigating risks this fall. There are no guarantees these risks will be gone by the spring season.”

The Michigan families shared a similar opinion in their letter.

"We have complete trust in the coaching and medical staff of the University of Michigan," they wrote.

