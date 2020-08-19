Michigan adds four-star point guard Frankie Collins to 2021 class

With grad transfer Mike Smith and senior Eli Brooks set to use their final year of eligibility this season, Michigan was searching to add a ball-handling guard to its recruiting haul.

The Wolverines checked that need off the list on Wednesday night when they received a commitment from Frankie Collins, a four-star prospect from Coronado High in Henderson, Nevada, and one of the top point guards in the 2021 class.

Collins (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) chose Michigan over Arizona State, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, New Mexico, USC and Vanderbilt.

Of his finalists, Michigan was the last one to offer and did so on Aug. 7 — nearly a month after Collins included the Wolverines in his top eight schools on July 10. Yet, it didn’t take long for Michigan to gain an edge in his recruitment.

“I’ve known (coach) Juwan Howard since I was young,” Collins told Zagsblog.com last month. “I actually have a couple of pictures with him when I was little. I played against his son (Jace) growing up, so I would always see him around in the gym. Then, when he got the coaching job at Michigan, (assistant) coach Saddi Washington hit me up and watched me play a couple times.”

Rated the No. 9 point guard and No. 57 overall recruit in the 2021 class by the 247Sports composite, Collins is viewed as a pass-first floor general who sets up his teammates and has room to grow as a shooter.

He averaged 13.9 points and 6.2 assists per game last season at Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. He announced in June he was transferring to Coronado for his senior year, where he will team up with five-star guard Jaden Hardy.

“I’m a guy who’s going to play hard every time. You know what you’re going to get,” Collins told Zagsblog.com. “I’m a point guard who’s going to make my teammates better and do whatever I have to do to get the win. I can finish at the rim, pass the ball and finish on the break. I can guard the one-three positions.”

Collins is the fourth commit and the highest-ranked prospect in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class. He joins four-star guard Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids (No. 76 overall recruit), four-star wing Isaiah Barnes of Illinois (No. 115) and three-star forward Will Tschetter of Minnesota (No. 155).

With Collins in the fold, the Wolverines have at least one remaining scholarship left for the 2021-22 season and could turn their attention to adding a big man — like 7-footer Efton Reid or 6-11 Canadian product Charles Bediako — to the mix. They are also one of six finalists in the running for Harrison Ingram, a five-star wing from Dallas, and Brandon Weston, a four-star guard from Chicago.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins