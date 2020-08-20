Ambry Thomas becomes second Michigan player to declare for NFL Draft since Big Ten postponement

Cornerback Ambry Thomas is now the second Michigan player to announce his decision to forego his final year of eligibility to begin preparations for the NFL Draft.

Thomas follows right tackle Jalen Mayfield, who earlier this week said he would not return to Michigan to prepare for the NFL. Several upperclassmen face this decision now that the Big Ten canceled the football season this fall because of lingering issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference is working toward potentially having a spring season.

“This was a very difficult decision as there is nothing I wanted to do more than suit up in the maize and blue this fall,” Thomas wrote in a social media post Thursday night. “However, in light of the season being postponed, my family and I have decided that beginning to prepare for the draft is the right step to take.”

Thomas said he loved his time at Michigan and thanked his coaches, teammates and fans.

“I leave Ann Arbor with countless fond memories, teammates who have become brothers and as a graduate of this great institution,” he wrote.

The 6-foot, 183-pound Thomas is a Detroit-native who attended Martin Luther King. Last season at Michigan, Thomas earned All-Big Ten third-team honors and was named the team’s Defensive Skill Player of the Year. He finished with three interceptions, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2019.

