Two positive test results in last week reported by Michigan athletics

Although fall sports in the Big Ten have been canceled, Michigan continues to administer COVID-19 tests to its student-athletes on campus.

In the latest testing spanning from last Saturday to Friday, 239 athletes, coaches and staff were tested with two positive results, according to data supplied by Michigan in a release Friday.

Athletes from these sports currently are on campus: football, men's and women's basketball, volleyball, field hockey, men's and women’s soccer, ice hockey, men’s and women’s gymnastics, wrestling, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s tennis, rowing, baseball and softball.

To date, there have been 1,584 tests of student-athletes with 36 positives, and of 350 tests administered to staff members, three returned positive. In total, there have been 1,934 tests with 39 positive results.

Michigan released its initial testing results on June 18.

More: Coaches keep UM players engaged with 'NFL combine' Oct. 24 at Michigan Stadium