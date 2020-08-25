Virtual event to let fans interact, relive moments with former Michigan football players

Michigan won’t be playing football this fall, but one UM Alumni Club is determined to at least have a vibrant discussion of the Wolverines.

The debut of “Victors Rewind” — a virtual, fan-interactive session with former Michigan players — is at 8 p.m. Thursday when Jamie Morris, John Kolesar, Erick Anderson, Jarrod Bunch and Leroy Hoard reminisce and share their memories of the 1988 Michigan-Ohio State game.

Anyone can register for no charge to participate in the UM Club of the Palm Beaches’ virtual events. The next “Rewind” in September is expected to include former quarterback John Wangler and receiver Anthony Carter.

“It just fills a little bit of the void,” said Leslie Keyes, president of the Palm Beaches’ club.

Keyes, of course, is referring to the void with no Big Ten football this fall after conference commissioner Kevin Warren announced the season's postponement two weeks ago because of lingering COVID-19 concerns.

These virtual events will be held in conjunction with “For Those Who Stayed,” an organization of former Michigan players that helps support former players, coaches and support staff in time of need, including medical and financial hardship. Keyes said there will be an opportunity to donate if desired. NFL Hall of Fame Productions is producing the event.

Michigan led 20-0 at halftime of the 1988 game, but Ohio State scored 24 unanswered points in the second half. In the final two minutes, Kolesar had a 59-yard kickoff return and then a 41-yard touchdown reception to help lift Michigan to a 34-31 victory.

“It should be really good and exciting,” Keyes said of the event. “It’s not just a pre-canned thing. This is going to be live, the conversation is live, and we’re going to take questions.”

Keyes grew up in Ohio and joked that while the “Victors Rewind” is open to everyone, she’s keeping it a secret from some.

“I have a lot of Ohio State friends, but I’m not inviting them,” she said, laughing

To register, visit: https://alumni.umich.edu/communities-clubs/palm-beaches/

