3 positive results in UM Athletic Department's latest round of COVID-19 tests

In Michigan’s latest COVID-19 tests of student-athletes, coaches and staff, there were 616 administered with three positive results, according to a release Saturday morning from the athletic department.

Those tests occurred between Aug. 22 and Friday.

Sean Magee, UM associate athletic director for football, also shared Saturday on Twitter that during August, 822 COVID-19 tests were administered to players and there were “ZERO positive results,” he wrote.

Michigan football players have been going through voluntary workouts four days a week since the Big Ten announced Aug. 11 the decision to postpone fall sports, including football, because of lingering concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan's original 12-game regular season was scheduled to begin Sept. 5 at Washington and then in the revised 10-game conference-only schedule, Michigan was set to open against Purdue at Michigan Stadium that day.

Of the 2,200 COVID-19 tests administered to Michigan student-athletes since June, there have been 39 positive results, and of the 350 tests of staff members, three positives. In total, there have been 2,550 tests with 42 positives.

Classes are scheduled to resume Monday in Ann Arbor.