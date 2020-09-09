Three-star receiver Markus Allen decommits from Michigan football recruiting class

Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class has lost a commitment, with Markus Allen announcing Wednesday he has re-opened his recruitment.

Allen, a three-star receiver from Clayton in Northmont, Ohio, shared his decision on Twitter. He said he spoke to his family about it, and thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis for giving him the opportunity but is searching for a new home.

“I will be re-opening my recruitment all the way back up,” he wrote.

Allen, rated the No. 14 player in Ohio and 68th at his position in the country by 247Sports composite, committed to Michigan on April 28.

He was the first receiver to commit to the class, which since has added four-star receivers Xavier Worthy and Cristian Dixon, and three-star East Lansing standout Andrel Anthony.

The Wolverines now have 20 commitments.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis