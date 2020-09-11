Michigan athletics has 12 positive results from 904 COVID-19 tests

In Michigan athletics' latest round of COVID-19 testing, there were 12 positive results from the 904 tests administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff from last Saturday to Friday.

Michigan in total has administered 4,585 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff on campus since mid-June and have had 58 positive results. Of that total, 3,966 tests have been given to student-athletes with 53 positive returns.

Student-athletes from every varsity sport are on campus now that classes have started. Michigan does not break down the testing data to individual sports.