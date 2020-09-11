Michigan gets commitment from 2022 four-star linebacker Tyler Martin

The Detroit News

Tyler Martin, a four-star linebacker from Acton, Massachusetts, on Friday committed to Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class.

He is ranked the No. 1 player in Massachusetts and the No. 10 inside linebacker nationally in the 2022 class by the 247Sports Composite.

Martin becomes the second Michigan commit for 2022, joining defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren of Essexville, Michigan. The Wolverines have 20 commits in the 2021 class.

Michigan offered Martin (6-3, 240 pounds) as an eighth grader, and his primary recruiter has been defensive coordinator Don Brown.

“He is strong and thick,” Brian Dohn of 247Sports said. “He can bulk up and play on the defensive line or drop weight and play linebacker. Strength is his biggest asset.”

