Michigan lands commitment from 3-star running back Tavierre Dunlap

Michigan added its first running back to its 2021 football recruiting class Saturday, getting a verbal commitment from Tavierre Dunlap of Del Valle, Texas.

The 6-foot, 196-pound Dunlap is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite. He chose the Wolverines over Oklahoma State.

According to the 247Sports composite, Dunlap is the No. 22 ranked running back in the country, and the No. 56 prospect in the state of Texas.

Dunlap's commitment comes four days after Michigan lost a verbal commitment from Markus Allen, a three-star receiver from Northmont (Ohio) Clayton. The Wolverines recruiting class stands at 21, and is ranked No. 10 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten as of Saturday night.