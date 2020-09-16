'Great decision': Ravens coach John Harbaugh applauds return of Big Ten football

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who earlier this month declared “Free the Big Ten,” shared his enthusiasm regarding the Big Ten’s announcement to start the season in late October.

Harbaugh, whose brother, Jim, is Michigan’s head coach, offered his sentiments on the Big Ten’s decision, made official Wednesday morning, during a news conference with Ravens beat writers.

“Want to express congratulations to the Big Ten for setting their football programs free and allowing them to play football finally,” John Harbaugh said. “Great decision, and it’s going to be fun to watch Big Ten football very shortly.”

Jim Harbaugh, in a statement Wednesday, said he’s “thrilled” his players have a chance to play this fall and added, “Stay positive. Test negative. Let’s play football.” His reference, of course, is his players heeding COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks to test negative.

John and Jim Harbaugh are typically aligned on football matters, and they seem to be on this issue, as well.

“Appreciated my brother’s statement,” John Harbaugh said. “He said, ‘Stay positive, test negative, play football.’ I will point out we’ve had that T-shirt from Day 1 — stay positive, test negative, play like a Raven. We’re hand in hand on that one. That’s a good one.”

