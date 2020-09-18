Five-star wing Harrison Ingram picks Stanford over Michigan

Michigan’s search to land a five-star recruit continues.

The Wolverines were among six finalists in the running for Dallas (Texas) St. Mark’s wing Harrison Ingram, but they came up short when the top-15 prospect announced his commitment to Stanford on Friday.

“Although my education is important my family and I, my dream is to be an NBA player. In the end, this is a basketball decision and I believe (Stanford) gives me the best chance to achieve my dreams and come right in and make an impact from the beginning,” Ingram told 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Ingram is ranked the No. 1 recruit in Texas and No. 11 prospect in the nation for 2021, according to the 247Sports composite.

He received over 25 Division I offers before whittling his list down to six in August. His final group also consisted of Harvard, Howard, North Carolina and Purdue.

Ingram is the latest five-star prospect Michigan was in the mix for and struck out on in the 2021 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were also finalists for top-25 recruits Jalen Warley, a combo guard, and Matthew Cleveland, a wing, but both picked Florida State.

With Ingram off the board, Michigan will turn its attention to remaining top talent like guards Jaden Hardy and JD Davison and big men Chet Holmgren, Efton Reid and Charles Bediako, who are all considering the Wolverines.

Michigan has four commits in its 2021 recruiting class — four-star guard Frankie Collins, four-star guard Kobe Bufkin, four-star wing Isaiah Barnes and three-star forward Will Tschetter — and at least one available scholarship remaining for the 2021-22 season.

