Michigan athletics COVID-19 results: 1,120 tests, seven positives

Michigan's latest round of COVID-19 tests of student-athletes and coaches has yielded seven positive results of the 1,120 tests administered.

Of those seven, three were student-athletes. This covers the past week beginning Sept. 12.

Since mid-June, there have been 5,717 tests administered at Michigan with 64 positive results. There have been 4,803 tests of student-athletes with 57 positives and 797 tests of staff with seven positive results.