Michigan lands three-star tight end from Germany for 2022 class

The Detroit News

Michigan added three-star tight end Marlin Klein to the 2022 class. Klein made the announcement Tuesday on social media.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Klein moved from Germany to the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee boarding school in Georgia a little more than a year ago.

He received more than 20 offers, including from Georgia and Florida State.

Klein is Michigan’s third commitment to the 2022 class that also includes defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and linebacker Tyler Martin.