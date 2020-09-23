Camaron Cheeseman becomes latest Wolverine to opt out of season

The Detroit News

Michigan long snapper Camaron Cheeseman, a fifth-year senior, has decided not to play this season, he announced Wednesday on social media.

“I have achieved a dream of mine I’ve always set out to accomplish and that was to play in the Big 10,” Cheeseman wrote in a Twitter post. “I have ultimately decided I will not be returning for the 2020 football season.”

The Big Ten last week announced an eight-game regular season will begin Oct. 24 and there also will be a plus-one seeded divisional game. Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has decided to opt out as well as running back Christian Turner, and cornerback Ambry Thomas and receiver Nico Collins also have chosen to prepare for the NFL Draft. Right tackle Jalen Mayfield last week decided to return to Michigan after he had left and signed with an agent.

“I will continue to train with the aspirations of playing at the next level for 2021,” Cheeseman wrote.