Michigan freshman linebacker Osman Savage to transfer

Michigan freshman linebacker Osman Savage is looking to transfer as the team begins padded practices in preparation for the season that begins in late October.

Savage entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

“Recruitment 100% open!!” Savage posted on Twitter Wednesday night.

Savage, rated four stars by 247Sports Composite, came to Michigan from St, Frances Academy in Baltimore (Md.) along with fellow freshmen teammates running back Blake Corum and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green.