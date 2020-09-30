In wake of Ohio State's 'hang 100' comment, UM 'just keeping mouth shut'

Ohio State coach Ryan Day reportedly told his team in early August that arch-rival Michigan better hope for a mercy rule because the Buckeyes are going to “hang 100 on them."

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, asked about that comment Wednesday while meeting with local reporters, avoided engaging.

“We get ready to play against them every day,” Brown said. “We’re running plays, we’re seeing concepts and we’ve got a lot of work to do.

“I’m just keeping my mouth shut and go to work every day, that’s what I do, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

More: Five Michigan football players with something to prove this season

Day’s comments, reported by Bucknuts (247Sports affiliate), were made in a team meeting. Ohio State has won eight in a row against Michigan, including 62-39 in 2018 and in Day’s first season as head coach, the Buckeyes won, 56-27 last season. Ohio State has won 15 of the last 16 against the Wolverines.

The teams meet Dec. 12 in Columbus in the final game of the modified eight-game regular season.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis