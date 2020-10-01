Michigan's Will Hart named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

The Detroit News

Michigan punter Will Hart is a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, annually awarded to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation (NFF).

The NFF on Thursday announced a record 199 semifinalists for the award. Finalists will be named in November and each will receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship.

Schools are limited to one candidate, who must be a senior or graduate student in his final year of eligibility with a grade-point average of at least 3.2 and be a significant contributor on the football team.