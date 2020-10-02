Michigan athletics reports two positive results from 1,173 COVID-19 tests

The Detroit News

Michigan tested 1,173 student-athletes, coaches and staff between Sept. 26-Oct. 2 for COVID-19 and there were two positive results, both athletes.

Since mid-June, Michigan has administered 8,227 tests with 76 positive results. Of that total, there have been 6,913 tests of student-athletes with 66 positives.

This week the Big Ten announced it has entered into partnerships with Biodesix, Inc., a diagnostic company with a focus on lung disease, and Quidel Corporation, which manufactures a rapid antigen test. They are expected to provide comprehensive surveillance testing for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) for all student-athletes and staff personnel involved in close contact sports competition.

When it was announced the football season will begin on Oct. 24, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said it was because of the availability of rapid testing. Return to Competition testing of football programs began on Wednesday.

According to a Big Ten release, Biodesix administrators were expected to be on each of the 14 Big Ten campuses this week to assist with the first shipment of the rapid antigen testing kits from Quidel. Biodesix and its designated contractor, Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services, Inc., will assume all day-to-day sample collection and surveillance testing responsibilities.

The Big Ten is paying for all testing.