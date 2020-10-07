Michigan basketball in top four for top-10 recruit Caleb Houstan

Michigan is in the hunt for another five-star recruit.

Caleb Houstan, a top-10 prospect in the 2021 class, narrowed his recruitment down to four schools on Wednesday, with the Wolverines, Alabama, Duke and Virginia making the cut.

“(Coach Juwan Howard) played 19 years in the NBA himself and that can help me a lot,” Houstan told 247Sports. “He’s somebody that has been there before and done it so he knows a lot about the game, especially at the next level and what It takes.

“There’s a fit for me in terms of style of play. I fit in their halfcourt and transition of how they play and the relationship with coaches is there.”

After reclassifying from the 2022 class in July, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound Canadian from Montverde (Florida) Academy is rated the No. 8 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Houstan told 247Sports that he doesn’t have a decision date set but hopes to make his commitment before his senior season starts.

In addition to Houstan, five-star big man Charles Bediako is expected to announce his final five schools on Saturday. The Wolverines made his top 10 in July.

As it stands, Michigan has at least one remaining scholarship available for the 2021-22 season.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins