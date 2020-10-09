Michigan athletics selling fan cutouts for home football games

There won't be 110,000-plus "real" fans at Michigan Stadium this fall, but like most Big Ten stadiums, the Big House is going the cardboard fan route for the abbreviated nine-game season that kicks off in two weeks.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten is restricting attendance to family members of players. But Michigan, like Michigan State, Ohio State and other Big Ten schools, will have cardboard fan cutouts in attendance.

Michigan is offering three options to purchase cutouts that will be placed in either the north or south end zone of Michigan Stadium for home games, starting Oct. 31 when the Wolverines host Michigan State. The fee for the general public is $70, for season-ticket holders it’s $50 and for students it's $35. Michigan opens the season on Oct. 24 at Minnesota.

Fans are encouraged to order cutouts early to have spots closer to the field. Once the cutouts are placed, they will remain in the stadium for the duration of the season. For an additional $25, the cutout will be sent to the purchaser after the season.

The order deadline to “attend” the Michigan-Michigan State game is Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. Visit www.fancutouts.com for order deadlines, suggestions on what kinds of photos are permissible — selfies and group photos are not accepted — and to place orders.

