Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson to play in The Spring League

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson will be part of the inaugural seven-game season of The Spring League (TSL).

Patterson, who started the last two seasons for the Wolverines and is now an NFL free agent, will play for the Blues in the TSL, a pro football development league. Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett also is in the league playing for the Alphas.

All games will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The first game, featuring the Conquerors and Generals, will air Oct. 27 on FS1 at 8 p.m. Patterson and the Blues will face the Aviators on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. on FS1. Seven regular-season games air weekday nights on FS1, ending with a championship matchup the week of Nov. 23.

