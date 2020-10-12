Michigan opener at Minnesota will start at 7:30 on ABC

Michigan will open its abbreviated football season in primetime.

The Wolverines’ game at Minnesota on Oct. 24, the first of the nine-game season, will be carried by ABC at 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. local) it was announced Monday.

Also, Michigan's regular-season finale at Ohio State on Dec. 12 will kick off at noon and be carried by Fox.

This is the first time since 2017 the teams have played for the Little Brown Jug. Michigan won that game, 33-10, in Ann Arbor and has held onto the Jug trophy. The Wolverines have dominated the overall series, but the Gophers beat Michigan in 2014 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan hasn’t lost at Minnesota since 1977.

