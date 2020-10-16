Former four-star OL Willie Allen posts that he's transferring to Michigan

The Detroit News

Michigan has landed graduate transfer offensive lineman Willie Allen, who most recently played left tackle at Louisiana Tech.

The 6-foot-6, 343-pound Allen announced on Monday his decision to enter the transfer portal and Thursday night, he shared on Twitter a photo of himself wearing a Michigan uniform and No. 73 with “Committed” in the post.

Allen announced two weeks ago his intention to opt out of the season, according to the News Star in Monroe, La.

“With so much going on in this country, my health and COVID-19 impacting me personally, I have decided to opt out for the 2020 season,” Allen said Sept. 29, according to the report.

He was a four-star recruit out of John Curtis High in 2016 and signed with LSU. After redshirting at LSU in 2016, he transferred to Tyler Junior College in Texas before moving on to Louisiana Tech.