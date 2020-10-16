Michigan lands four-star Florida linebacker Branden Jennings

The Detroit News

Michigan has added four-star linebacker Branden Jennings, who had previously committed to Florida State, he announced Friday.

“Everyday I wake up my goal is to make my grandma proud,” Jennings wrote in his Twitter post, indicating he had committed to the Wolverines.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Jennings out of Jacksonville, Fla. (Sandalwood), is rated No. 82 overall by 247Sports Composite and the No. 6 player at his position. He is the 21st commitment to Michigan’s 2021 class.

He reportedly had offers from Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Florida State, among others. Jennings is expected to enroll early.

Jennings had been committed to FSU where his father, Bradley, was a linebacker (1997-2001) and won a national championship. His brother, Bradley Jennings Jr., was a three-star linebacker in the 2017 class and also originally committed to FSU but opted to sign with Miami (Fla.)

Michigan now has four linebackers in the 2021 class, including four-stars Junior Colson, Jaydon Hood and three-star Tyler McLaurin.