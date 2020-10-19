Florida State decommit Bryce McGowens lists Michigan in top five

Michigan has entered the race for a hot commodity who recently reappeared on the market.

Five-star prospect Bryce McGowens, who decommitted from Florida State on Oct. 8 and reopened his recruitment, released a new top five on Monday that included the Wolverines.

Florida State remains an option for McGowens, while Georgia, LSU and Nebraska made up the rest of his final group. McGowens’ older brother, Trey, transferred from Pittsburgh to Nebraska last spring and will suit up for the Cornhuskers this season.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.), McGowens is rated the No. 25 overall prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

McGowens committed to the Seminoles back in February and was one of three top-25 recruits in Florida State’s No. 1-ranked 2021 recruiting class, a group that includes former Michigan targets Jalen Warley and Matthew Cleveland.

McGowens is the third five-star prospect this month to list the Wolverines as a finalist. Forward Caleb Houstan included Michigan in his top four on Oct. 7 and big man Charles Bediako did the same with his top five on Oct. 10.

As it stands, Michigan has at least one scholarship remaining for the 2021-22 season and its current four-man recruiting class is ranked No. 7 in the nation by 247Sports.

