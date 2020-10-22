Entering Year 6, is Jim Harbaugh running out of time to make Michigan elite again?

When Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh discussed his team earlier this week in making final preparations for the season opener at Minnesota, he spoke of a unified group galvanized during the COVID-19 pandemic. Players and coaches stayed virtually connected during the months away from campus, drew closer in many ways because of the extended time to meet and talk, and then they never stopped practice during the fits and starts of this Big Ten season.

Being unified always is the goal of any team, that’s not breaking news. But in the weirdness that has been this year, with the pandemic closing campus in mid-March, to returning to campus and facing COVID testing and social distancing in a sport that is about collision, to having a regular season reduced to 10 games, then taken away, then reinstated to eight games, this has been a tough stretch to navigate for everyone.

Michigan will open the nine-game Big Ten season, that includes a seeded crossover game the final week, at Minnesota on Saturday in prime time with ESPN’s "College GameDay" on the scene.

“I feel really good about them, in terms of competitiveness and oneness,” Harbaugh said of his team. “Nothing more important than team and oneness.”

Michigan fans and college football observers might appreciate Harbaugh’s feelings about the importance of the team and oneness, but winning, beating Ohio State and playing for a Big Ten championship rank a bit higher on the fan list of priorities.

Harbaugh enters Year 6 with a 47-18 record, 32-12 Big Ten, at Michigan, blemished with an 0-5 record against arch-rival Ohio State, and including a 2-12 record against teams in the Associated Press top 10 and a 1-4 record in bowl games. Questions loom about whether he will ever return the program to a consistent spot in the top tier of the Big Ten and a challenger on the national playoff landscape.

When Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor after coaching the San Francisco 49ers, the program had drifted after Lloyd Carr’s retirement under the direction of Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke. The feeling was that everything would soon be back on track and glass cases would be jammed with championship trophies.

Harbaugh was home, coaching his alma mater. This was fate. It was destiny.

“I think the expectations were so high for him when he came in,” ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said on a recent conference call. “I know I was incredibly excited because when I was in high school, Jim Harbaugh was the starting quarterback at Michigan and he had a flair about him and an arrogance about him as a player. That was incredible. It was a gift. You know, if you are on his team, you loved him. And if you were against him, you despised him.

“He played in the NFL and had a great career, but then he became a coach and had success with the 49ers, obviously getting all the way to the Super Bowl. I just would just always think, with all due respect to Brady Hoke and others, that if Jim Harbaugh ever came back to Ann Arbor, and brought that flair and that arrogance with him, I mean, the sky is the limit. Michigan and Ohio State — it's going to be like the new war that we used to have with Woody and Bo, and at the time it was going to be with Urban (Meyer) and Harbaugh.”

The ups and downs

Herbstreit was a quarterback at Ohio State long before his ESPN career, so he speaks of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry with that sort of reverence of those who have played in The Game. Players from both programs want each other to be at their best, from the top at head coach, on down, to keep the rivalry strong.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan finished 10-3 each of the first two seasons but third place in the Big Ten East, which Ohio State has dominated. That 2016 season might have been the one that got away, especially in the OSU game featuring the famous fourth-down play in double-OT. Was J.T. Barrett short? Did he make the first down? Regardless, the Buckeyes got that win no matter how close Michigan was to snatching it.

The Wolverines fell off in 2017, going 8-5 with a fourth-place Big Ten finish. But they rebounded in 2018 behind transfer quarterback Shea Patterson and an energized defense that rolled into Columbus on a 10-game winning streak after losing the opener to Notre Dame. A Big Ten title-game appearance and a shot at the national championship playoff were on the line, but the Buckeyes dismantled those hopes and Michigan, 62-39. Michigan went 10-3 and tied for first in the Big Ten East. Last season, the Wolverines were third again in the division.

Michigan hasn’t won a Big Ten title since 2004, and while the Wolverines have sniffed a Big Ten title and national-title talk inclusion, the Buckeyes have been their Achilles heel.

“It just hasn't quite played out the way I, and I’m sure Michigan fans, envisioned,” Herbstreit said. “I don't buy into the — I guess the fans think, ‘Let's get rid of him,’ or ‘He's on a hot seat,’ or ‘We need to bring in somebody else.’ If Jim Harbaugh can't win at Michigan, who can? I don't know how you would ever want another coach to coach there other than Jim Harbaugh.

“Are they close? Yeah. Is it frustrating? Obviously. Do they want to beat Ohio State? Yes. Do they want to get into the playoff? Absolutely.

"But I still think he's building a program. I still think he's got to get quarterback play up to par to be able to really go to that next level.”

Harbaugh, 56, has been labeled the “quarterback whisperer” but he has yet to truly develop a quarterback he has recruited to Michigan. Joe Milton taking over this fall in the second season of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ speed-in-space office will be the first to showcase how Harbaugh develops a quarterback from recruitment to starter.

“If you look around at (national contenders) Clemson and Alabama and Oklahoma and Ohio State and Georgia and all these teams, the one thing they all seem to have is quarterback play that kind of takes them to a different level,” Herbstreit said. “And I think Michigan's kind of been searching since he's been there. And again, going back to when Michigan was Michigan, Michigan had a run on running backs and receivers that would go to the NFL and it was just like it was automatic, offensive lineman, tailback, receivers straight to the NFL.

“They've had a few here and there, but I think that's an area that I know that they need to continue to grow and continue to try to raise the bar. I know that's his responsibility, ultimately, but man, I guess I'm a fan, and I'd like to see it work. I know it's maybe not gone the way they had hoped, but I'd like to see him continue to get that opportunity to do what he came to do.”

What does future hold?

After the 2021 season, Harbaugh’s contract is up. He said in July that he and athletic director Warde Manuel began discussions in the winter, but the pandemic changed the course of everything. Earlier this week, when asked again about his contract extension status, Harbaugh smiled and said, “Bigger fish to fry.”

He doesn’t seem to be sweating it that he hasn’t ironed out details of his future at Michigan and is zeroed in on this abbreviated season he vocally supported. After the Big Ten postponed the season less than a week after releasing a 10-game schedule in August, Harbaugh joined players and parents for a “#WeWanttoPlay” protest Sept. 5, the day the Wolverines were supposed to open.

Harbaugh never had his team pause practices and has had them focused on playing, just as he has been.

“Coach Harbaugh’s a very passionate guy, a very motivated guy, and he rallies all of us together as one,” linebacker Josh Ross said this week. “I love that guy and glad he’s my head coach.”

Harbaugh begins his sixth season as head coach having to break in a first-year starter at quarterback behind an offensive line that features four new starters. Will there be enough there to push the Wolverines through his eight-game schedule and a shot a finally reaching the Big Ten championship? Time will tell, of course, but starting off on the road at night against Minnesota could be a big indicator.

“I feel great about our team in terms of talent,” Harbaugh said. “I feel really good about them in terms of competitiveness and oneness, probably the most important thing. Nothing more important than team and oneness. Last piece, just assignments and chasing perfection in terms of knowing what to do, where to line up, how to do it and then just letting it rip playing in the first ballgame.”